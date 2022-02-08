BP fuels calls for windfall tax as oil giant posts £11 billion profits in 2021 results

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oil giant BP has pledged to spend double what it earns in the UK in the coming years – but huge profits in its 2021 results and pressure on consumers have strengthened calls for a North Sea windfall tax

In an update to its strategy, BP has outlined that it expects oil and gas to account for more than $30 billion (£22bn) of its revenues annually to 2030, despite declines in production.

It follows rival Shell, which posted pre-tax earnings of nearly $30 billion last week, and comes after Ofgem announced last that the energy price cap – a limit on the default tariff that can be charged on household energy bills – would rise by nearly £700.

Greenpeace said the profits are “a slap in the face to the millions of people dreading their next energy bill”.