North East Now – Prism Energy develops new app to help workplace safety

Aberdeen-based project and risk management consultancy Prism Energy has developed a new app to help improve safety issues for workers across the energy sector.

The ‘IC Digital Observation System’ aims to allow companies to improve how they report, monitor and action worksite safety issues.

The new app has been developed at a cost of around £50,000 with a team of six behind the project.

It can be deployed across the energy sector by operators, drillers, subsea workers and others.

The company, based at Hill of Rubislaw, received more than £14,000 from the Scottish Government’s DigitalBoost development grant to help with the project.

App make safety issues simple & quick

Prism Energy managing director Andy Sutherland said the funding meant the firm was able to transform its existing system despite facing the challenges of covid.

“The support came at a time when looking at how we move forward during a global pandemic with limited resources and access to funding was difficult,” he said.

“It’s the biggest addition to the system we’ve have carried out and will be ready for general release this month.

“As a software-based consultancy, we always look at how we can best utilise technology to digitalise key elements of common process to enable companies to be more efficient and ultimately save time and money.

“Our current system is for managing projects and I wanted to introduce a set of safety systems as well because of how important it is.

“I also wanted to make an app so that recording these safety issues was done really simply and quickly”

Trial so far positive

The app, which took six months to create, is currently being run as a pilot in partnership with Cesscon Decom, with live trials ongoing at its decommissioning yard at Energy Park Fife.

Mr Paterson said: “We’d like to see it in as many businesses as possible across all industries.

“We’ve purposefully designed it so that it’s not an expensive product and we’d love to see it being used offshore, in workshops, distilleries & construction sites.

“Initial testing, with our pilot partner CessCon has gone really well and the site trial is very positive.”

Prism Energy currently has a turnover of around £500,000 and employs four staff members.

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes announced an additional £25 million fund in August 2021 for the DigitalBoost Development Grant to support economic recovery and help businesses utilise digital technologies and enhance workforce skills.

For further information on Prism Energy, visit www.prismenergy.co.uk