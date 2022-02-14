5 reasons to fall in love with Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
5 reasons to fall in love with Aberdeenshire

In partnership with VisitAberdeenshire
February 14, 2022, 10:05 am Updated: February 14, 2022, 11:50 am
Are you ready to 'make a day of it' in Aberdeenshire?
Are you ready to 'make a day of it' in Aberdeenshire?

Whether we live or work in Aberdeenshire, the chances are we are not making the most of the boundless opportunities that are right here on our doorstep.

So, this Valentine’s Day, whether you are looking for things to do with your significant other or treating yourself or your family, we invite you to fall in love with Aberdeenshire.

The Press & Journal has teamed up with VisitAberdeenshire – the lead tourism agency that promotes visitor experiences in north-east Scotland – for its Make a Day of It campaign.

Launching next week, Make a Day of It will encourage locals to explore their surrounding areas – and venture a little further afield – as they rediscover what is majestic about Aberdeenshire.

As well as visiting the popular tourist spots, make it your mission to explore some of the hidden places in Aberdeenshire too.

Look out for your FREE 16-page guide to ‘making a day of it’ in this thriving region of the North East, inside The Press & Journal on Monday, February 21st.

Before that, and to coincide with Valentine’s Day, we reveal five reasons why you should and your family should fall in love with Aberdeenshire as we uncover some hidden places for you to visit (or revisit)…

1) It is a favourite for foodies:

Coffee Apothecary is part of Make a Day of It campaign, to promote Aberdeenshire
The menu at Coffee Apothecary offers everything from sweet treats to enticing meals.

One of the best things about living in (or visiting) Aberdeenshire is the huge range of world-famous quality local food and drink on offer. From tearooms and inns to bistros and bars, there is something for all. One of locals’ favourite haunts is Coffee Apothecary in Udny and Ellon.

Those who love a catch-up with friends or family also head to Symposium Coffee, which is has various locations across the ‘Shire. Have you ever visited the Old Post Office Tearoom at Chapel of Garioch or Kildrummy Inn in Alford?

2) It is outstanding if you love the great outdoors:

Hackley Bay, Newburgh
Hackley Bay, Newburgh

Whether you enjoy a coastal walk, love being beside the water, or prefer to bike or hike, it can all be enjoyed here. Did you know that Hackley Bay can be reached on foot from either Newburgh or Collieston?

And have you every walked to Bridge of Alvah from Duff House? It takes in the amazing old mausoleum and if you keep walking, you come to Macduff Distillery. Then there’s Loch Callater, Braemar; Cruden Bay beach and Scotstown Beach near St Fergus; Pitfour Lake and Forvie National Nature Reserve too.

3) It is amazing for adventurers:

People enjoying Knockburn Loch obstacle course
Knockburn Loch hosts an obstacle course

As well as Deeside Activity Park, there is also Bennachie Hill Walk & Visitor Centre for those who enjoy adventure and Knockburn Sports Loch. Why not try them out?

4)  It is a must-visit for the artsy and cultured:

MacDuff Aquarium is part of Make a Day of It campaign, to promote Aberdeenshire
MacDuff Aquarium

If you and your family enjoy a day of culture, head to one of the areas many museums. Get banged up in Peterhead Prison Museum; or pay a visit to Stonehaven Tolbooth Museum. Then get ready to dive into MacDuff Aquarium!

5)  It is a haunt for history buffs:

Photo of Huntly Castle, supplied by Historic Environment Scotland
Huntly Castle. Huntly Castle, supplied by Historic Environment Scotland

Did you know that Aberdeenshire is known as Scotland’s Castle Country? That’s because it has more than 300 castles, stately mansions and ruins here, a higher number than anywhere else in the UK!

If you don’t manage to get around them all, here are just three must-visit ones: Duff House, Huntly Castle and Delgatie Castle. And next time you are Inverurie, check out the Easter Aquhorthies Stone Circle.

Are you ready to Make a Day of It in Aberdeenshire? For more information head to VisitAberdeenshire’s website and look out for your FREE 16-page guide in next Monday’s Press & Journal.

