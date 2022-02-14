5 reasons to fall in love with Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Whether we live or work in Aberdeenshire, the chances are we are not making the most of the boundless opportunities that are right here on our doorstep.

So, this Valentine’s Day, whether you are looking for things to do with your significant other or treating yourself or your family, we invite you to fall in love with Aberdeenshire.

The Press & Journal has teamed up with VisitAberdeenshire – the lead tourism agency that promotes visitor experiences in north-east Scotland – for its Make a Day of It campaign.

Launching next week, Make a Day of It will encourage locals to explore their surrounding areas – and venture a little further afield – as they rediscover what is majestic about Aberdeenshire.

As well as visiting the popular tourist spots, make it your mission to explore some of the hidden places in Aberdeenshire too.

Look out for your FREE 16-page guide to ‘making a day of it’ in this thriving region of the North East, inside The Press & Journal on Monday, February 21st.

Before that, and to coincide with Valentine’s Day, we reveal five reasons why you should and your family should fall in love with Aberdeenshire as we uncover some hidden places for you to visit (or revisit)…

1) It is a favourite for foodies:

One of the best things about living in (or visiting) Aberdeenshire is the huge range of world-famous quality local food and drink on offer. From tearooms and inns to bistros and bars, there is something for all. One of locals’ favourite haunts is Coffee Apothecary in Udny and Ellon.

Those who love a catch-up with friends or family also head to Symposium Coffee, which is has various locations across the ‘Shire. Have you ever visited the Old Post Office Tearoom at Chapel of Garioch or Kildrummy Inn in Alford?

2) It is outstanding if you love the great outdoors:

Whether you enjoy a coastal walk, love being beside the water, or prefer to bike or hike, it can all be enjoyed here. Did you know that Hackley Bay can be reached on foot from either Newburgh or Collieston?

And have you every walked to Bridge of Alvah from Duff House? It takes in the amazing old mausoleum and if you keep walking, you come to Macduff Distillery. Then there’s Loch Callater, Braemar; Cruden Bay beach and Scotstown Beach near St Fergus; Pitfour Lake and Forvie National Nature Reserve too.

3) It is amazing for adventurers:

As well as Deeside Activity Park, there is also Bennachie Hill Walk & Visitor Centre for those who enjoy adventure and Knockburn Sports Loch. Why not try them out?

4) It is a must-visit for the artsy and cultured:

If you and your family enjoy a day of culture, head to one of the areas many museums. Get banged up in Peterhead Prison Museum; or pay a visit to Stonehaven Tolbooth Museum. Then get ready to dive into MacDuff Aquarium!

5) It is a haunt for history buffs:

Did you know that Aberdeenshire is known as Scotland’s Castle Country? That’s because it has more than 300 castles, stately mansions and ruins here, a higher number than anywhere else in the UK!

If you don’t manage to get around them all, here are just three must-visit ones: Duff House, Huntly Castle and Delgatie Castle. And next time you are Inverurie, check out the Easter Aquhorthies Stone Circle.

Are you ready to Make a Day of It in Aberdeenshire? For more information head to VisitAberdeenshire’s website and look out for your FREE 16-page guide in next Monday’s Press & Journal.