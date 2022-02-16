Former BP boss Lord Browne fears ‘natural environment does not stand a chance’ as oil nears $100

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The former boss of BP, Lord Browne, has set out fears for the natural environment as the price of oil nears $100 a barrel.

Speaking in the City of London, he said that the incentive for oil and gas firms to divert capital away from renewables is “overwhelming”.

The Brent Crude oil price has been sitting at around $95 as demand for fuel rises post-lockdown and tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate.