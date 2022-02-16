Former BP boss Lord Browne fears ‘natural environment does not stand a chance’ as oil nears $100 By Allister Thomas February 16, 2022, 10:24 am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The former boss of BP, Lord Browne, has set out fears for the natural environment as the price of oil nears $100 a barrel. Speaking in the City of London, he said that the incentive for oil and gas firms to divert capital away from renewables is “overwhelming”. The Brent Crude oil price has been sitting at around $95 as demand for fuel rises post-lockdown and tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate. For the full story, visit Energy Voice. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Markets fall as Nato sees no evidence of Russian withdrawal from border Petrol and diesel prices on the rise, Government figures show Erikka Askeland: Rising oil and gas prices are both a blessing and a curse Household fuel and petrol prices are rising amid tensions over Russia – but could it get worse?