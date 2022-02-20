Mike Ashley selling Berryden Retail Park amid renewed investor interest in property

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mike Ashley is plotting the sale of the Berryden Retail Park in Aberdeen as part of an auction of his property portfolio.

The Sports Direct tycoon’s Frasers Group only bought the site in October 2020 in a series of nationwide acquisitions nationwide.

However, The Sunday Times reports the businessman now intends to sell 16 assets – including the Aberdeen retail park, which includes Next, Home Bargains and Currys PC World.

It is reported that Mike Ashley is keen to sell the Berryden Retail Park and other assets due to an upturn in interest in the properties.

The Sunday Times reports: “Ashley is seeking to cash in on renewed investor demand for retail parks, perceived to be less at risk than high streets to the rise of e-commerce.

“Retailers are using larger stores on retail parks as distribution centres and click-and-collect hubs.

“The £320million asking price for Ashley’s retail assets represents a yield of 7%.”

The Sunday Times reports M7 Real Estate as a potential buyer.