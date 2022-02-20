Mike Ashley selling Berryden Retail Park amid renewed investor interest in property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mike Ashley selling Berryden Retail Park amid renewed investor interest in property

By David Mackay
February 20, 2022, 5:17 pm Updated: February 20, 2022, 5:18 pm
Collage of Mike Ashley and Berryden Retail Park
Mike Ashley bought the Berryden Retail Park in October 2020. Photo: PA/DCT Media

Mike Ashley is plotting the sale of the Berryden Retail Park in Aberdeen as part of an auction of his property portfolio.

The Sports Direct tycoon’s Frasers Group only bought the site in October 2020 in a series of nationwide acquisitions nationwide.

However, The Sunday Times reports the businessman now intends to sell 16 assets – including the Aberdeen retail park, which includes Next, Home Bargains and Currys PC World.

It is reported that Mike Ashley is keen to sell the Berryden Retail Park and other assets due to an upturn in interest in the properties.

The Sunday Times reports: “Ashley is seeking to cash in on renewed investor demand for retail parks, perceived to be less at risk than high streets to the rise of e-commerce.

“Retailers are using larger stores on retail parks as distribution centres and click-and-collect hubs.

“The £320million asking price for Ashley’s retail assets represents a yield of 7%.”

The Sunday Times reports M7 Real Estate as a potential buyer.

