Spotlight on cHeRries Awards: see the Excellent HR manager finalists

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The shortlist of exceptional HR managers tipped to take home one of the industry’s most prestigious gongs has been revealed.

Judges for the cHeRries Awards have whittled down a list of HR managers who, in the past 12 months, have made a clear and measurable impact on the organisation as part of the HR team or sole HR professional.

The Excellent HR Manager award, sponsored by activpayroll, will be one of several awards handed out at a glittering ceremony celebrating excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

This year’s awards ceremony, in association with Mattioli Woods, will be held at P&J Live, on March 24.

Twenty two individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward to the awards night celebrating successes and examples of excellence in the fields of human resources, recruitment and training in Scotland.

There are eight categories in all.

The shortlist for Excellent HR Manager are: Claire Morrice of Sodexo, Lynn Birse of Dolphin Drilling and Sarah McCarvel from LifeScan Scotland.

Claire Morrice

Ms Morrice joined Sodexo in November 2020 and was recently promoted to the position of human resources business partner supporting Sodexo’s Energy and Resources segment.

She has more than 20 years of HR experience gained primarily from the oil and gas industry and has a particular interest in the areas of employee engagement, talent management and diversity and inclusion.

Lynn Birse

Fellow finalist Ms Birse has been with Dolphin Drilling for nearly eight years, initially joining as the deputy HR manager and was then promoted to her current role as HR manager in November 2019.

Ms Birse has worked in HR all of her working career of 22 years, entering the industry as a personal assistant for a large catering company.

She has spent the majority of her career working in the oil and gas industry, however, did spend a period of time working at the former Grampian Police.

Sarah McCarvel

Ms McCarvel is the HR lead UK at healthcare firm LifeScan Scotland, with more than 10 years experience.

She has a demonstrated history of working in the medical device manufacturing industry along with experience working with the public sector.

Ms McCarvel is currently studying towards MSc in human resources management from University of the Highlands and Islands, due to complete next month.

cHeRries conference – tickets available

Before the awards ceremony, the cHeRries conference in association with Mattioli Woods will take place.

It will feature a number of guest speakers including Scottish Paralympian Samantha Kinghorn.

There will be five sessions held throughout the day and the event will be hosted by experienced HR consultant and cHeRries judge, Sylvia Halkerston.

An exhibition will also be held throughout the day giving guest the chance to network with other HR professionals.

The event will run from 8.30am-4pm and lunch will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cherriesconference.co.uk