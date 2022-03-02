cHeRries conference to highlight the importance of workplace diversity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The importance of diversity in the workplace is to be highlighted at the second annual cHeRries conference.

The event, in association with Mattioli Woods, will feature a number of inspiring and informative guest speakers, including Scottish Paralympian Samantha Kinghorn.

The day will be split into five sessions and hosted by the highly experienced HR consultant and cHeRries judge, Sylvia Halkerston.

The informative sessions will have three main themes that are core to the practice of successful HR: Relations, Retentions and Resilience.

The second session of the conference, Retention, runs from 10.15-11am.

The highly-experienced speakers will tell attendees how the workplace can be supported to appreciate and value diverse aspects of the workforce.

Uplifting session at cHeRries conference

There has been significant changes in working practices, some of which have benefited people, others that have disadvantaged them – all of which can have a detrimental impact on staff retention.

However, in the uplifting second session of the cHeRries Conference, the speakers will tell participants how to appreciate diverse aspects of the workforce more than ever.

The experts will also explain what we need to be mindful of as we move forward to the future with equal opportunities for all, whilst maintaining and striving for diverse and inclusive cultures.

DC Thomson head of business development Cara Munro said: “The cHeRries conference is the perfect opportunity for HR professionals to come together in what was one of the most challenging years yet.

“There’s a fantastic range of sessions and speakers lined up with the aim to inspire people as we continue with our working lives.”

Maximising value for employers

Speaking will be Mattioli Woods employee benefits team director Sean Westwood.

With more than 25 years’ experience advising HR and finance teams on all aspects of pensions and employee benefits, Mr Westwood is responsible for leading the Aberdeen, Glasgow & Edinburgh offices.

Helping clients with online benefit platforms, defined contribution pensions, risk and medical benefits and employee communications are all key focus areas for Mr Westwood and his team.

His aim is to achieve better retirement outcomes for employees while maximising value for employers.

Inclusive and open culture

Joining him on the panel will be Burness Paull inclusion and well being manager, Emma Smith.

Ms Smith is an experienced HR professional with specific responsibility for delivering the firm’s strategic agenda in relation to diversity, inclusion and wellbeing.

She collaborates closely with a range of stakeholders including senior leaders, employee-led networks and external partners to ensure the firm is attracting, recruiting and retaining diverse talent.

Ms Smith is also responsible for driving a proactive and preventative approach to the physical and mental health and wellbeing of employees and ensuring an inclusive and open culture.

Tickets now available for cHeRies Conference

This year’s conference will be held at P&J Live, on March 24, and will be followed by the glittering cHeRries Awards in the evening.

The pick of the crop have been unveiled as 22 individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward as finalists to the awards night.

An exhibition will also be held throughout the day giving guests the chance to network with other HR professionals.

The event will run from 8.30am-4pm and lunch will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cherriesconference.co.uk