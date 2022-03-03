A round up of the Scottish M&A Market in 2021, and the exciting times ahead for 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A round up of the Scottish M&A Market in 2021, and the exciting times ahead for 2022

Presented by AAB
March 3, 2022, 12:41 pm
Last year was a bumper year for Scottish merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. Gordon Steele, Corporate Finance Partner and Head of Deals (Aberdeen) at AAB, explains more.

After a lull in the market during 2020, the market was due for a rebound in terms of activity levels and 2021 certainly provided one.

The appetite for investment from Private Equity (PE) firms was noticeable throughout the year as investor confidence returned, and we saw these levels soar past those of a pre-pandemic world.

M&A activity levels remained healthy as companies looked to generate value and opportunities within the post pandemic growth sectors.

The Technology sector in Scotland was a key growth sector in 2021 and has been a real driving force in the overall market rebound.

The growth experienced in the sector can be attributed to a handful of reasons, one of which is the strengthening of the tech ecosystem throughout Scotland.

We continue to see a conveyor belt of high-quality technology businesses come out of Scotland, with established tech incubators such as Edinburgh’s CodeBase and ONE CodeBase in Aberdeen providing great support and a clear pathway for Scotland’s entrepreneurs.

Tech scale-ups now have even more support available with the recent launch of AAB-sponsored accelerator programmes, HALO in Kilmarnock and STAC in Glasgow.

Much like technology, the Business Services Sector was a big winner in 2021, experiencing an exceptionally busy year for M&A activity, which was achieved through a combination of business owners and investors feeling it time to realise their investments, and strategic acquirers utilising the opportunity and available resources to consolidate and expand.

This was demonstrated as our AAB Corporate Finance team helped advise customer management business CXP Group in their disposal to Huntswood Ctc.

As the wider economy continued to recover from the pandemic and market lows of 2020, the Energy sector very much followed suit and underwent a much needed rebound during 2021.

The oil price saw a steady rise throughout the year and at the time of writing Brent Crude sits at $91 per barrel, a stark contrast to the $16 per barrel lows of 2020, an increase in demand and the supply cap placed by OPEC being major contributors to this rise.

The increase in demand and supply naturally flowed into the sector’s M&A activity levels. There was strong deal activity throughout which is expected to through 2022 as we see an increased number of companies begin to reposition themselves to the renewable and green energy subsectors as they strive to meet their net-zero targets.

Elsewhere, the Construction and Property sector underwent a tumultuous 2021, with many large-scale projects given the go ahead, only to be hampered by significant supply chain issues, felt by almost every business across the sector.

The second half of 2021 had begun to show signs of improvement, however delays seen to construction work from Omicron resulted in a slow end to the year.

There is now general optimism that the supply chain difficulties have passed their peak, with government investment in major infrastructure projects as well as a rise in commercial property construction offsetting a slowdown of housebuilding.

Off the back of this increased optimism in the sector, we can expect continued M&A activity across the sector in 2022, as supply chain issues continue to ease.

Aside from overall market activity across Scotland, our own Corporate Finance team at AAB had a stellar 2021, successfully completing more than 50 transactions, with a combined deal value in excess of £750 million (mn).

To name a few standout transactions, our team advised on Waldorf Energy’s £330mn acquisition of Cairn Energy’s interest in the North Sea’s Catcher and Kraken fields, along with Donaldson Group completing the transformational acquisition of Stewart Milne Timber Systems, the third transaction AAB has advised the Group on over the past two years.

As we head into 2022 and think about predictions for the year to come, we can expect deal activity to remain high as the market continues to rebound after the economic downturn of 2020 and confidence continues to grow amongst business owners and investors.

Our Corporate Finance team at AAB has started 2022 with a flurry of deals, advising subsea rental equipment company STR in their investment from Baird Capital, as well as acting on behalf of PUMA Private Equity in their £5mn investment into developer marketplace platform Deazy.

Our team is excited about what 2022 is set to bring, already having a strong pipeline of deals to drive forward into the remainder of the first quarter of 2022 and beyond.

Find out more about how the Corporate Finance team at AAB could help you. 

