Gas and fuel continue soars to record highs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

Gas and fuel continue soars to record highs

By Erikka Askeland
March 7, 2022, 6:03 pm Updated: March 7, 2022, 6:06 pm
Gas and fuel continue soars to record highs
uel prices hit a new record high as fears over supplies from Russia continued to rock the market.

Household energy bills could rise even further after gas prices soared while fuel prices also hit a new record high as fears over supplies from Russia continued to rock the market.

Gas for heating rose by more than 70% to hit a new all-time high.

Prices are now more than 20 times higher than they were just two years ago, increasing on Monday from what were already record highs last week.

The price of a therm of gas, the commonly used measure, shot up to around 800p during the morning. It had been at around 460p on Friday.

Petrol prices soar in Aberdeen, Inverness and Elgin and rest of north-east: See how your local pumps compare

Figures show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Sunday was 155.62p, up from 155.05p on Saturday, according to data from Experian Catalist.

The average cost of a litre of diesel reached a new high of 161.28p on Sunday, up from 160.85p on Saturday.

Shell and BP were once again among the top performers after the spike in oil prices.

Brent crude soared by 4.21% to 123.08 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The FTSE 100 ended the day down 27.66 points, or 0.4%, at 6,959.48 points.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “The best performers today have been in basic resources, and oil and gas, after seeing new record highs in European natural gas, copper, nickel and palladium prices today, and this has seen the FTSE 100 outperform today, despite hitting an intraday low of 6,787 soon after the markets opened.

“We did manage to see a sharp pullback in the afternoon session, recovering back above the 7,000 level briefly as investors get whipped from pillar to post.”

The pound decreased by 0.12% against the dollar to 1.311, while it rose 0.01% against the Euro to 1.207.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal