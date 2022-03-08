Oil prices spike on supply fears as Boris mulls new North Sea production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oil prices spike on supply fears as Boris mulls new North Sea production

By Erikka Askeland
March 8, 2022, 11:41 am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK needed to increase self-reliance of its oil and gas supply
Prices have surged again as global tensions over Russia’s supply of oil and gas heat up as the invasion of Ukraine continues.

Brent crude surged past $126 a barrel, as fears about availability of supply prompted speculation about how importers such as the US and UK might act in the face of Russian threats to cut off its pipelines.

Boris hints at North Sea production

The price rises prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reveal he is preparing a new UK energy strategy, which could involve more North Sea oil and gas production.

Meanwhile it is thought UK ministers are looking at opening up the first new round of exploration licences since 2019.

Addressing a Downing Street press conference on Monday, he said it is “completely the right thing to do” to move away from dependence on Russian hydrocarbons.

He added: “We have got to make sure we have substitute supply. One of the things we are looking at is the possibility of using more of our own hydrocarbons . . . We need to increase our self-reliance.”

The UK takes about 4% of its total gas supply from Russia, but remains vulnerable to the hugely volatile price fluctuations seen as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

Trade body said it was set to submit a response to the UK Government’s consultation on a proposed “climate compatibility checkpoint” for future oil and gas licensing in the UK which would look at ways of reducing need for imports.

US considers ban on Russian imports

The United States, the world’s biggest oil consumer, may move on its own to ban Russian oil imports.

However, Russia on Monday warned it could stop the flow of natural gas through pipelines from Russia to Germany.

If all of Russia’s oil exports were blocked from global markets, analysts have said prices could rise to $200 a barrel, while Russia’s deputy prime minister said oil could soar to more than $300.

Alexander Novak, Russia’s deputy prime minister, said his government had the “full right” to “impose an embargo” on gas supplies. He said the decision to shut off Nord Stream 1 has not yet been taken, and the pipeline is currently operating “at full capacity”.

Germany, the biggest buyer of Russian crude oil, has rejected plans for an energy embargo. Replacing the vast quantities of Russian fuel and oil in the market if they has raised supply concerns about oil traders, prompting the surge in prices.

Greenpeace – plan is ‘inadequate, wrongheaded and foolish’

Environmental campaigners criticised the UK prime minister’s announcement, claiming he was “stuck on the stale old approach of pushing hydrocarbon supplies” and argued increasing UK production would do little to bring down oil and gas prices.

Rosie Rogers, head of energy at Greenpeace UK, said: “New licences will take 28 years to start production, the gas won’t belong to the UK but to the companies who extract it, and it will be sold on global markets at the highest possible price.

“Meanwhile in the short term we’ll keep sending £6m per day to Putin in gas money, while British people’s bills continue to skyrocket.

“This plan is inadequate, wrongheaded and foolish.

“Johnson – and Sunak alike – seem completely disinterested in tackling energy demand. We need a race for renewables, heat pumps and home insulation to isolate Putin.”

