Shell to withdraw from all involvement in Russian oil and gas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shell has announced its intent to withdraw from all involvement in oil and gas from Russia, including trading of hydrocarbons and closing a range of service businesses.

Chief executive Ben van Beurden said Shell is “sorry” for its decision last week to buy a cargo of Russian crude, adding it was “not the right” decision.

In a statement issued today, the energy giant said it will immediately cease trading of Russian oil and gas, as well as shut its service stations, aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia.

For the full story, visit Energy Voice here.