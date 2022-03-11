Investment in Fraserburgh golf centre a ‘tremendous asset’ for town

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east golf centre owner believes his £130,000 investment in game technology be a “tremendous” asset to the town.

Peter Myers has splashed the cash on balltracking software Toptracer at his Dune Golf Centre in Fraserburgh.

The PGA professional hopes it will encourage more people into the game, especially youngsters.

Toptracer works by fitting cameras above the bays at the driving range to track the ball and deliver graphics on-screen.

The programme allows players to monitor every shot they hit, as well as play games and virtual golf courses such as those in St Andrews.

Mental and physical health benefits

Mr Myers, who has owned the centre for six years, said: “I am trying to open up the game to more people.

“The aim is to get more families involved and try to create a facility that is open and entertaining.

“At a time when mental and physical health is at the forefront of our minds we are confident this will be a tremendous asset to the town.”

Toptracer was installed only eight days ago (March 3) and Mr Myers and his team have so far been overwhelmed with the response.

He said: “Rather than having bays occupied by a man on his own we are now seeing groups of four people coming together socially to play a game of golf but on the range.

“Now when you hit a ball on the range no longer are you just hitting into a field and having no clue.

“It tracks every shot and displays it on a big screen in every bay.

“The user can not only get data on every shot but more importantly for us there’s lots of games you can play on it which is great for the family.

“It’s been brilliant.

“It was an investment I was nervous about but mainly because of the very small population we’ve got.

“It has exceeded my expectations.”

Drive to get more women playing golf

Dunes Golf Centre has a 10 bay floodlit driving range, golf shop and chip & putt nine hole course.

Mr Myers is also keen to get more women taking up the game and boost numbers.

The 42-year-old said: “Only 11% of golf club members in Scotland are female.

“When I look at the game and the society we are in today that’s a really poor statistic that I’m embarrassed by.

“There’s no reason why it should be so male dominated.

“We are on a big mission to change that. I’d love to see golf clubs become much more 50/50 in their split. I think it would make them more family friendly.

“Next month we are set to have more than 500 women playing here at Dunes.

“Our programme is all about empowering the women and boosting their confidence.

“We want to be the hub for everything golf in north Aberdeenshire.

“That’s our goal.”

Toptracer, originally called Protracer, was developed in 2006 by Daniel Forsgren from Sweden after he spent eight years researching and creating prototypes.