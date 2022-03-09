Oil price rise cools on hopes of easing Russia sanction supply crunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

Oil price rise cools on hopes of easing Russia sanction supply crunch

By Erikka Askeland
March 9, 2022, 6:54 pm Updated: March 9, 2022, 7:06 pm
Markets showed signs of recovery as oil dropped back.
Markets showed signs of recovery as oil dropped back.

Oil eased off its relentless rise of recent days as the organisation that controls world supply signalled it would act to ease concerns caused by sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Brent crude slumped Wednesday after it emerged that the United Arab Emirates will call on fellow members of OPEC to boost production.

A barrel of Brent crude had fallen by 6.45% to $120.16 when the London markets closed.

Without supply from other OPEC producers, analysts had feared that moves made by by Western countries to ban Russian hydrocarbons would cause a hole in the market that would be difficult to fill.

Photo Shutterstock

Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets Bjørnar Tonhaugen said a worst-case scenario could see oil prices hit $240 per barrel this summer if more Western countries followed the precedent set by the UK and US to act against Moscow.

He added: “This collapse would be the largest potential oil supply shortage since the 1990 Gulf War, when oil prices doubled.”

However, the easing of oil prices came too late for UK drivers and businesses who were hit by a record daily increase in diesel prices.

The average cost of a litre of the fuel at UK forecourts reached 165.2p on Tuesday, up nearly 3p on Monday’s 162.3p, according to figures from data firm Experian Catalist.

The RAC said the jump was the largest on records dating back to the year 2000.

Hauliers have warned their profit margins are being wiped out due to rising diesel bills.

Meanwhile, the average price of a litre of petrol increased from 156.4p on Monday to 158.2p on Tuesday.

The FTSE 100 leapt higher on the back of a rally for global markets as oil dropped back.

The FTSE 100 ended the day up 226.61 points, or 3.25%, at 7,190.72 points.

Meanwhile, sterling lost pace against the euro, which improved ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank session.

The pound increased by 0.02% against the dollar to 1.316, and dropped 0.2% against the euro to 1.189.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal