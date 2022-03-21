Where to go for a Scottish Easter break in 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you searching for the perfect destination for your next Scottish adventure? Here are our top options to make your Easter break unforgettable!

West Coast Tours

Burial sites of ancient kings, geological wonders, unchanged landscapes, idyllic sandy white beaches, glorious glens, abundant wildlife and magical Islands! Explore the Inner Hebrides with West Coast Tours.

Departing from Oban, there is a range of day tours on offer, visiting the islands of Mull, Iona, Staffa, Tobermory and Treshnish. These trips are perfect for people with limited time in the area but who still want to experience the very best of the Islands.

The Three Isles tour is one of the most popular trips. Departing from Oban on the CalMac ferry you will sail to Craignure on the beautiful Island of Mull. On arrival at Craignure, your West Coast Tours coach will be waiting to pick you up, providing a fascinating commentary as you journey through Mull’s dramatic landscapes.

When you arrive at Fionnphort, the Staffa Tours team will be waiting to sail you to Staffa. Keep your eyes peeled for seals, dolphins and even whales on the crossing. You will then have around 1one hour on Staffa during which you can spend some time Puffin watching and exploring the amazing geology of Fingal’s Cave.

From Staffa it’s another boat trip to Iona where you will spend approximately two hours plenty of time to explore, soak up the tranquillity or visit the historic Iona Abbey. From Iona you will sail back to Fionnphort where your coach will take you back to Oban.

Book your next West Coast adventure on the West Coast Tours website.

Kippford Lodges

Escape from the world for a few days and experience a unique and tranquil forestry break for your own private getaway.

The team at Kippford Lodges takes pride in the quality of its Scottish Tourist Board Certified four-star lodges Bengairn and Kipphaven, which are situated within Kipp Paddock.

This is an exclusive development of ten lodges, overlooking a charming landscaped lochan and beautiful gardens.

Both Bengairn and Kipphaven have private parking, three bedrooms, open plan living space and feature enclosed decking with views to the open countryside beyond. There is woodland to the rear of the site, including an 8000 year old bluebell area and a breeding red squirrel population.

Forestry walks from the site lead to some stunning viewpoints, where you can see the Lake District to the south and Galloway Hills to the north.

This truly is the spot for a perfect staycation.

To book your next stay, visit the Kippford Lodge website.

Wildside Highland Lodges

Wildside Highland Lodges is a development of 16 luxury lodges, each one secluded with log burner and private outside hot tub.

Nestled within seven acres of idyllic woodland on the banks of the River Fechlin, the lodges are set against a backdrop of stunning mountain scenery in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Wildside Highland Lodges are located deep in the Scottish Highlands in the hamlet of Whitebridge, only three miles from Loch Ness, nine miles from Fort Augustus and 24 miles from Inverness, with excellent road, rail and air links.

Just 200 metres away is a country pub offering a warm Highland welcome and delicious meals.

The lodges are all designed to ensure guests’ privacy and maximise views of the surrounding countryside. One, two and three bedroom lodges are available all year round, including Xmas and New Year.

Wildside is a great place to escape life, appealing to those who appreciate a haven of peace, tranquillity and wildlife in a rugged and natural setting, still only a short drive from all the Highlands have to offer.

There are a host of activities on the doorstep, from walking the local trails, hills and glens which include the South Loch Ness Trail, the Falls of Foyers and Loch Ness itself; cycling on the quiet local roads and trails; fishing in the River Fechlin for brown trout; golf in Fort Augustus, Inverness and Nairn; the Caledonian Canal and its locks; Urquhart Castle; Culloden battlefield; Loch Ness cruising; skiing at nearby Nevis Range and Cairngorm and, of course, try and spot the elusive Nessie…..

Each of the seasons has its own special lure at Wildside. Spring is when Wildside is awash with daffodils and delicate primroses and life stirs everywhere. Winter sees snow covering the mountains and glens, turning Wildside into a winter wonderland and a paradise for skiers and walkers,

For latest offers and discounts call Lisa on 01456 486371 or visit our website www.wildsidelodges.com.

Discover Moray Speyside

Discover Moray Speyside, the ultimate destination for your next Scottish adventure.

Moray Speyside’s stunning landscape and award-winning coastline make the region a real ‘go-to’ if you’re looking to get outside and get active.

Whether you want to get your adrenaline pumping or enjoy a gentler adventure, Moray Speyside offers activities and experiences to suit every age, ability and budget.

The dramatic mountains of the Cairngorms National Park provide the perfect backdrop for mountain biking, skiing and snowboarding, with trails and paths far and wide offering virtually limitless options for gravel biking and trail running.

Rolling slopes, forests, flatlands and rivers offer options for walking, cycling, canoeing and angling, as well as a host of family-friendly adventures. Golfers are also spoiled for choice with parkland and links golf courses catering for all abilities.

What’s more, the unique microclimate and excellent transport links make Moray Speyside the ideal outdoor destination.

Unspoilt, untapped and off-the-beaten-track, choose Moray Speyside for your next adventure – it’s waiting to be discovered…

Find our more on the Moray Speyside website.

Coul House Hotel

Coul House Hotel is a gothic and classical masterpiece.

The house as it currently stands was built in 1821 for Sir George Steuart (unusual spelling of Stuart) Mackenzie, 7th Baronet (1780–1848). It was designed by Edinburgh brothers Richard and Robert Dickson (usually simply referred to as R & R Dickson), acting as architects in Scotland in the early and mid-19th century. Whilst most of their work is typified by remote country houses they are best known for their magnificent spire on the Tron Kirk in the heart of Edinburgh on the Royal Mile.

Take a walk in the beautiful gardens: you might find more than you expect. The Gardens at Coul House have been created and tended to by incredibly hard working, local gardener Ana Ross over the last ten years and make for a beautiful environment in which to meander and enjoy; full of surprises, flowers, ancient trees, fairies and scaries aplenty. Look and ye shall find…

Coul House Hotel is just 17 miles north of Inverness on the NC500. Check out the unmissable offer for a relaxing spring break (mid week prices from £45 pppn) on Coul House Hotel website.