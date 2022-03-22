Homeowners face massive increase in price of home heating oil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business

Homeowners face massive increase in price of home heating oil

By Kelly Wilson
March 22, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 22, 2022, 6:58 pm
David Richardson
David Richardson

Homeowners across the north and north-east are facing significant price hikes for home heating oil.

The cost of kerosene has risen dramatically with prices nearly as much as three times higher than they were last year.

Dornoch resident David Richardson said recent prices have “taken his breath away” with his home heating oil bill increasing by 50.6% from February 2021 to February this year.

Around 129,000 households across Scotland, mainly in remote and rural areas, rely on oil for heating.

The average price for 1,000 litres of kerosene oil in the UK was £1.25 per litre last week compared to just 42p in 2021.

Mr Richardson said: “We live in an old farmhouse and, despite replacing windows and adding insulation wherever we can, we accept that our heating costs are going to be high.

“However, the recent price increases have taken our breath away.

“Between November 2020 and November 2021 the price we pay per litre of oil increased by 68.9%, and between February 2021 and February 2022 by 50.6% – it had more than doubled in less than 15 months.

“Clearly, Putin’s war against Ukraine is making things much worse, and I dread to think what our next bill will be like.

The recent price increases have taken our breath away.”

David Richardson

“Fuel poverty in the Highlands & Islands is the highest in Scotland and, without a mains gas alternative for much of the region, many people are in really dire straits.”

Cost of living rising ‘drastically’

Domestic kerosene prices in the UK are affected by a range of factors including crude oil prices, currency exchange rates and distribution and delivery costs.

Those who rely on oil are not protected by the energy price cap, which sets a limit on the maximum amount suppliers can charge for gas and electricity.

Louise McWilliam, who lives in Kinmuck, is now paying more than double what she paid last year. She now pays £1.04 a litre compared to just 47p last year.

The mum-of-two said: “I know over a period of time the cost of living is going to rise but with everything almost doubling how can anyone budget?

“I’ve called a few different heating oil companies and was told by some they couldn’t quote on price and would just have to order and pay whatever the price is on the day of delivery.

“Other places were quoting from £1.02 to £1.17 a litre.

“It’s going to affect so many households with the cost of living going up so drastically.”

Chancellor must act on fuel crisis

Advice Direct Scotland has warned soaring prices will have a “huge impact” on rural households.

Head of policy Conor Forbes said: “Oil is usually bought in bulk, so anyone needing to fill their tank right now so they can heat their homes faces an astronomical bill.

“The soaring price of heating oil will have a huge impact on households in rural parts of Scotland, where thousands of homes are off grid.”

Mr Richardson, who is the Federation of Small Business’ Highlands and Islands development manager, added: “The pain is not felt just in peoples’ homes.

“I see businesses desperately trying to pay for their energy needs without putting prices up, for they recognise that in doing so there is a real danger that they will price their customers out.

“We can but hope that the Chancellor will understand the nature of the fuel crisis that the country is facing and provide help for both domestic and business users in his  Spring statement.”

Thieves targeting oil tanks

It’s not only rising prices that have been causing concern for owners of domestic heating oil tanks.

Criminals in Aberdeenshire are cashing in on high oil prices by targeting rural properties and siphoning the oil.

Police officers in Aberdeenshire South have recorded eight thefts in the last six weeks – compared to the normal of less than one a month.

Around 3,000 litres has been stolen from Banff, Buckie, Fintray, Johnshaven, Laurencekirk, Turriff and St Cyrus in recent weeks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal