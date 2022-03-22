Homeowners face massive increase in price of home heating oil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Homeowners across the north and north-east are facing significant price hikes for home heating oil.

The cost of kerosene has risen dramatically with prices nearly as much as three times higher than they were last year.

Dornoch resident David Richardson said recent prices have “taken his breath away” with his home heating oil bill increasing by 50.6% from February 2021 to February this year.

Around 129,000 households across Scotland, mainly in remote and rural areas, rely on oil for heating.

The average price for 1,000 litres of kerosene oil in the UK was £1.25 per litre last week compared to just 42p in 2021.

Mr Richardson said: “We live in an old farmhouse and, despite replacing windows and adding insulation wherever we can, we accept that our heating costs are going to be high.

“However, the recent price increases have taken our breath away.

“Between November 2020 and November 2021 the price we pay per litre of oil increased by 68.9%, and between February 2021 and February 2022 by 50.6% – it had more than doubled in less than 15 months.

“Clearly, Putin’s war against Ukraine is making things much worse, and I dread to think what our next bill will be like.

“Fuel poverty in the Highlands & Islands is the highest in Scotland and, without a mains gas alternative for much of the region, many people are in really dire straits.”

Cost of living rising ‘drastically’

Domestic kerosene prices in the UK are affected by a range of factors including crude oil prices, currency exchange rates and distribution and delivery costs.

Those who rely on oil are not protected by the energy price cap, which sets a limit on the maximum amount suppliers can charge for gas and electricity.

Louise McWilliam, who lives in Kinmuck, is now paying more than double what she paid last year. She now pays £1.04 a litre compared to just 47p last year.

The mum-of-two said: “I know over a period of time the cost of living is going to rise but with everything almost doubling how can anyone budget?

“I’ve called a few different heating oil companies and was told by some they couldn’t quote on price and would just have to order and pay whatever the price is on the day of delivery.

“Other places were quoting from £1.02 to £1.17 a litre.

“It’s going to affect so many households with the cost of living going up so drastically.”

Chancellor must act on fuel crisis

Advice Direct Scotland has warned soaring prices will have a “huge impact” on rural households.

Head of policy Conor Forbes said: “Oil is usually bought in bulk, so anyone needing to fill their tank right now so they can heat their homes faces an astronomical bill.

“The soaring price of heating oil will have a huge impact on households in rural parts of Scotland, where thousands of homes are off grid.”

Mr Richardson, who is the Federation of Small Business’ Highlands and Islands development manager, added: “The pain is not felt just in peoples’ homes.

“I see businesses desperately trying to pay for their energy needs without putting prices up, for they recognise that in doing so there is a real danger that they will price their customers out.

“We can but hope that the Chancellor will understand the nature of the fuel crisis that the country is facing and provide help for both domestic and business users in his Spring statement.”

Thieves targeting oil tanks

It’s not only rising prices that have been causing concern for owners of domestic heating oil tanks.

Criminals in Aberdeenshire are cashing in on high oil prices by targeting rural properties and siphoning the oil.

Police officers in Aberdeenshire South have recorded eight thefts in the last six weeks – compared to the normal of less than one a month.

Around 3,000 litres has been stolen from Banff, Buckie, Fintray, Johnshaven, Laurencekirk, Turriff and St Cyrus in recent weeks.