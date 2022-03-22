Sword Group acquires IT business in boost for its Aberdeen office

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luxembourg-based software specialist Sword Group, which has an office in Aberdeen, has acquired network and security integrator Ping Network Solutions.

Sword UK employs 430 staff with around 210 0f those based across Aberdeen.

Ping’s total workforce of 80, across its offices in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Bellshill, will transfer over to Sword.

The value of the deal has not been disclosed but both parties said they were “delighted about the possibilities” of their formed partnership and can now further boost their combined customer bases.

Ping expecting multi-million-pound revenue

But Ping, which it described as “an award-winning network and security systems integrator and managed service provider”, forecasts a revenue of about £10.8 million for 2022.

Sword said the deal would offer its clients a “complete range of solutions” – adding to its existing work on data insights, digital transformation and software development.

UK chief executive Dave Bruce said “I’m delighted to welcome the Ping team into Sword.

“This deal will allow us to deliver a more complete range of solutions to our customers.

“The Ping team has an exceptional level of skill and domain experience and is focused on delivering quality solutions – they will be a great fit within Sword.

“Our shared core values will ensure we continue to provide an exceptional result for our customers and the wider Sword Group.”

Build on current offerings

Ping business unit director Terry Neill said: “Ping has a long-standing working relationship with Sword in the UK and is very excited to be joining the Sword Group.

“Our experience in delivering network and security solutions will complement Sword’s current service offerings.

“We are looking forward to furthering our growth within the Sword Group”.

Sword UK also has offices in Glasgow, London, Houston, and Rijswijk.

Sword Group is listed on Euronext, one of the world’s largest stock exchange operators, and delivered more than £178 million in revenue during 2021.

Its client base includes Nasa, Shell, BP, Rolls Royce and the US Air Force.