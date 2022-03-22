Sword Group acquires IT business in boost for its Aberdeen office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business

Sword Group acquires IT business in boost for its Aberdeen office

By Kelly Wilson
March 22, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 22, 2022, 6:33 pm
Dave Bruce Sword UK chief executive
Dave Bruce Sword UK chief executive

Luxembourg-based software specialist Sword Group, which has an office in Aberdeen, has acquired network and security integrator Ping Network Solutions.

Sword UK employs 430 staff with around 210 0f those based across Aberdeen.

Ping’s total workforce of 80, across its offices in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Bellshill, will transfer over to Sword.

The value of the deal has not been disclosed but both parties said they were “delighted about the possibilities” of their formed partnership and can now further boost their combined customer bases.

Ping expecting multi-million-pound revenue

But Ping, which it described as “an award-winning network and security systems integrator and managed service provider”, forecasts a revenue of about £10.8 million for 2022.

Sword said the deal would offer its clients a “complete range of solutions” – adding to its existing work on data insights, digital transformation and software development.

UK chief executive Dave Bruce said “I’m delighted to welcome the Ping team into Sword.

“This deal will allow us to deliver a more complete range of solutions to our customers.

“The Ping team has an exceptional level of skill and domain experience and is focused on delivering quality solutions – they will be a great fit within Sword.

“Our shared core values will ensure we continue to provide an exceptional result for our customers and the wider Sword Group.”

Build on current offerings

Ping business unit director Terry Neill said: “Ping has a long-standing working relationship with Sword in the UK and is very excited to be joining the Sword Group.

“Our experience in delivering network and security solutions will complement Sword’s current service offerings.

“We are looking forward to furthering our growth within the Sword Group”.

Sword UK also has offices in Glasgow, London, Houston, and Rijswijk.

Sword Group is listed on Euronext, one of the world’s largest stock exchange operators, and delivered more than £178 million in revenue during 2021.

Its client base includes Nasa, Shell, BP, Rolls Royce and the US Air Force.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]