Cost of living soars to fresh high as new inflation figures shock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business

Cost of living soars to fresh high as new inflation figures shock

By Erikka Askeland
March 23, 2022, 7:57 am Updated: March 23, 2022, 1:51 pm
The increased costs of housing - including energy bills- has been one of the main factors driving up the rate of inflation.
The increased costs of housing - including energy bills- has been one of the main factors driving up the rate of inflation.

Rising prices across the board have sent UK inflation soaring higher in February as the cost-of-living crisis intensified, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 6.2% in February, up from 5.5% in January and again reaching the highest level since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1%.

The figure was larger than expected by economists, who had predicted a rate of 5.9%.

Britain’s rate of inflation is expected to grow further in the coming months, affecting prices of food as well as clothing and shoes. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock

The largest contributors to growing inflation were the increased costs of housing – including energy bills – as well as transport, which has been mainly affected by surging fuel costs, the ONS said.

The rate was also driven higher by rising prices for food, clothing and footwear and a range of products and services.

Chancellor must act

The increasing cost burden on UK household will provide a focus on the Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s spring statement later today.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to deliver the Spring Statement at the House of Commons today amid surging cost of living and energy crisis. Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

The Chancellor has been under huge pressure to take action as more people are driven to choose between heating and eating and working households are forced to make hard choices.

Financial pressure has been building as the economy struggles to recover in a pandemic, fuel crisis and war in Ukraine.

However, ONS data did not reflect the impact of the war in Ukraine because its survey concluded before Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade.

Fear of the unknown causing ‘real stress’

People already in poverty face serious money worries while more working households will struggle to pay bills.

Kevin Brown, savings specialist at Scottish Friendly, said “fear of the unknown” was “causing real stress for a lot of families who budget their money carefully each month”.

He added: “There is only so much people can do to boost their income or to cut costs in the face of rising inflation.

“We’ve reached the stage where political intervention is likely to be needed to protect families from the punishing effects of inflation.”

Experts expect the rate of inflation will continue to rise

The Bank of England warned that it could reach 8% next month, driven by the 54% rise in the energy cap that is set to come into force on 1 April and will affect 22 million households.

Thee Bank of England lifted the benchmark interest rate to 0.75 earlier this month and predicted Britain’s inflation to grow further in the coming months, to around 8% in the second quarter in 2022, and perhaps even higher later this year.  Photo Yui Mok/PA Wire

Mr Sunak is facing calls to take action, including:

  • Cut fuel duty as petrol prices soar
  • Offer aid for energy bills
  • Reverse a £20 cut to Universal Credit

He is also under pressure to consider a windfall tax on oil and gas, which could have major implications in Scotland.

The Tory finance boss had originally been due to simply give an economic statement on the health of the UK’s finances as the fiscal year comes to an end.

But the chancellor will now give a larger spring statement which could see him announce some new policies aimed at helping those struggling with rising bills.Mr Sunak’s announcement will serve as a smaller mini-budget instead of a full spending review, meaning any tweaks to taxes could be fairly minor.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]