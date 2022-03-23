Neptune Energy left ‘dismayed’ after Save the Children rejects $1m donation for Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Neptune Energy workers have been left “shocked and dismayed” after charity Save the Children rejected a $1 million donation for Ukraine from the oil and gas firm.

The charity rebuffed the North Sea producer two weeks ago because the charity is “committed to working on climate change issues”.

Neptune Energy sent a letter saying Save the Children had been “short sighted in the extreme” and instead donated $2m to support Ukraine via the International Committee of the Red Cross and the International Rescue Committee.

The company has among the lowest production emissions in the North Sea. It also recently announced that it would store more emissions than it emits by 2030 using carbon capture technology.

