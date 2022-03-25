How Orkney Harbours is building a better future for everyone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
How Orkney Harbours is building a better future for everyone

In partnership with Orkney Harbours
March 25, 2022, 12:10 pm
Home to the world’s largest natural harbour, the Orkney islands are a hub for the maritime world and have seen centuries of innovation. Today, Orkney has a world-renowned reputation for leading innovation in energy and renewables.

Orcadians cherish their history while planning for the future, conscious always of the desire to retain their young people and ensure job security now and going forward. And local businesses are supporting this too.

Take Orkney Harbours, for example. The organisation updated its masterplan at the end of 2021 and it reflects this recognition of the Orkneys as a fantastic place to live, work and aspire for the best, with the long-term future of the islands at the heart of this ambitious project.

The first phase of the masterplan is now underway, with a deadline to have the first two projects, Scapa Flow and Hatston, in place by 2027. Further to this Lyness and Stromness are also all earmarked for different developments as part of this first phase followed by the development of smaller harbours and piers across the entire archipelago in a second phase.

As Orkney is home to the largest natural deep water harbour in the norther hemisphere, it understandably has a world-renowned reputation for leading innovation in energy and renewables.

By improving and expanding existing harbours and marine assets, it can meet the needs of changing markets and position Orkney as a world leading maritime hub, open to new business and opportunity.

More work and job security are an immediate benefit, with the potential for children as yet still in school to able to look forward to lifelong careers in Orkney and all the advantages that come with that assurance.

“A wonderful place to live and work”

panorma in Orkney

“Orkney is a wonderful place to live and work” says Paul Olvhoj, business development manager at Orkney Harbours.

“I moved here from the North of England in 2019  and I love the life here. We continue to progress on the Masterplan now and firming up the plans for all these big developments. This is an amazing opportunity to secure the future for the next generation of Orcadians and benefit all of Scotland.”

Orkney at the centre of offshore wind development

With a reputation and long experience in test facilities for marine renewables, particularly in wave and tidal, the addition of offshore wind will make Orkney a centre of excellence for the marine renewable sector.

“We’re ideally placed to put Orkney at the centre of offshore wind development, capitalising on the opportunity provided by the harbours’ location,” says Paul “The harbour transformation will result in infrastructure to support schemes like the ScotWind round of offshore wind development, as well as future renewable energy projects to ensure Scotland can be powered by green energy.”

Embracing decarbonisation, building a sustainable future

Orkney Harbours lead in decarbonisation of shipping to build a sustainable future

While Orkney is at the heart of the masterplan, all of Scotland stands to benefit as shipping is a key part of Scottish industry and life. The drive towards decarbonisation is also reflected in the masterplan, which aims to make Orkney Harbours lead in decarbonisation of shipping.

Reducing emissions in the harbour industry will be done mainly by providing carbon free fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen for deep-sea fleets of the future. Orkney Harbour is involved in a host of innovative work in this area, from the production of carbon-free fuel to the handling, storage and use of it on board vessels.

Through the masterplan, better opportunities lie ahead for the community, local people and the economy in Orkney.

“This is the ideal time to meet the needs of changing markets, grow new businesses and safeguard Orkney’s harbours and community assets for future generations,” says Paul “We’re building a better Orkney for everyone.”

To find out more about Orkney Harbours’ masterplan and future plans visit the website.

 

 

