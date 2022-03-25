How Orkney Harbours is building a better future for everyone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Home to the world’s largest natural harbour, the Orkney islands are a hub for the maritime world and have seen centuries of innovation. Today, Orkney has a world-renowned reputation for leading innovation in energy and renewables.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Orcadians cherish their history while planning for the future, conscious always of the desire to retain their young people and ensure job security now and going forward. And local businesses are supporting this too.

Take Orkney Harbours, for example. The organisation updated its masterplan at the end of 2021 and it reflects this recognition of the Orkneys as a fantastic place to live, work and aspire for the best, with the long-term future of the islands at the heart of this ambitious project.

Find out more about the masterplan

The first phase of the masterplan is now underway, with a deadline to have the first two projects, Scapa Flow and Hatston, in place by 2027. Further to this Lyness and Stromness are also all earmarked for different developments as part of this first phase followed by the development of smaller harbours and piers across the entire archipelago in a second phase.

As Orkney is home to the largest natural deep water harbour in the norther hemisphere, it understandably has a world-renowned reputation for leading innovation in energy and renewables.

By improving and expanding existing harbours and marine assets, it can meet the needs of changing markets and position Orkney as a world leading maritime hub, open to new business and opportunity.

More work and job security are an immediate benefit, with the potential for children as yet still in school to able to look forward to lifelong careers in Orkney and all the advantages that come with that assurance.

“A wonderful place to live and work”

“Orkney is a wonderful place to live and work” says Paul Olvhoj, business development manager at Orkney Harbours.

“I moved here from the North of England in 2019 and I love the life here. We continue to progress on the Masterplan now and firming up the plans for all these big developments. This is an amazing opportunity to secure the future for the next generation of Orcadians and benefit all of Scotland.”

Orkney at the centre of offshore wind development

With a reputation and long experience in test facilities for marine renewables, particularly in wave and tidal, the addition of offshore wind will make Orkney a centre of excellence for the marine renewable sector.

“We’re ideally placed to put Orkney at the centre of offshore wind development, capitalising on the opportunity provided by the harbours’ location,” says Paul “The harbour transformation will result in infrastructure to support schemes like the ScotWind round of offshore wind development, as well as future renewable energy projects to ensure Scotland can be powered by green energy.”

Embracing decarbonisation, building a sustainable future

While Orkney is at the heart of the masterplan, all of Scotland stands to benefit as shipping is a key part of Scottish industry and life. The drive towards decarbonisation is also reflected in the masterplan, which aims to make Orkney Harbours lead in decarbonisation of shipping.

Reducing emissions in the harbour industry will be done mainly by providing carbon free fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen for deep-sea fleets of the future. Orkney Harbour is involved in a host of innovative work in this area, from the production of carbon-free fuel to the handling, storage and use of it on board vessels.

Through the masterplan, better opportunities lie ahead for the community, local people and the economy in Orkney.

“This is the ideal time to meet the needs of changing markets, grow new businesses and safeguard Orkney’s harbours and community assets for future generations,” says Paul “We’re building a better Orkney for everyone.”

To find out more about Orkney Harbours’ masterplan and future plans visit the website.