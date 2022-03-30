Last chance to sign up for P&J Business Breakfast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

How to adapt and survive the new business world is the hot topic under the spotlight at The Press and Journal Business Breakfast in Aberdeen tomorrow.

Leadership in the post-Covid age is the theme of the event, which is being held in partnership with law firm Turcan Connell.

It will be the first P&J business breakfast to be hosted live and in person since the start of the pandemic, so offering an excellent chance to “network like it’s 2019”.

Aberdeen entrepreneur Jeanette Forbes and Louise Lang, co-founder and director of people and culture consultancy Lindsay & Lang, can today be unveiled as the final speakers to join the event.

Ms Forbes, who was made an OBE in 2020 for her services to business, technology, and charity, founded Aberdeen-based information technology company PCL Group in 2000.

The business has steadily grown year-on-year and is now active across five industry sectors in 27 countries.

In 2017 Ms Forbes founded her second business, Aberdeen wine bar Grape & Grain.

She now holds senior management positions in two other young companies. She is chief executive of Blue Gentoo and a director of OMMICA, both of which are involved in developing ground-breaking products and services for the energy technology sector.

Last month Ms Forbes was identified as one of the UK’s most inspirational business leaders in a new book, Wonder Women: Redefining leadership in the world of work, by businesswomen’s network She2 Leadership.

It is the second time she has featured in a book featuring high-achieving women business leaders.

In 2019 she was profiled in We Lead, a study by Hilarie Owen of how women become leaders.

Ms Forbes said: “I am very much looking forward to speaking at this event.

“The pandemic taught business leaders and businesses how to adapt – and quickly if they were to survive.

“Now, we must start and build a new business model, with a hybrid way of working, relishing the challenge but learning from our past mistakes”.

Highly experienced in the world of HR

Ms Lang is co-founder and director of Lindsay & Lang, with more than 25 years’ experience in human resources.

A guest speaker at the recent cHeRries conference, she said she gets a great sense of fulfilment from influencing, finding pragmatic solutions, and making a difference to individuals, teams and leadership through strong professional relationships.

She has a passion for coaching and supporting her own and others’ personal and professional development – complementing her skills and competencies, while enriching her professional capabilities and life.

Ms Lang has a drive to support wellbeing at the heart of an organisation, where a more engaged and productive workforce enhances business performance.

Thoughts on how Aberdeen can thrive

The breakfast event will also feature Chris Herd, who will deliver an entrepreneur’s perspective on post-pandemic leadership.

Mr Herd is the founder and chief executive of Firstbase, a global technology start-up that facilitates remote working.

So successful was his business he netted a $13m investment from international investors last year after quitting Highland League football to focus on the start-up.

He plans to share his insight into what building a global technology company from the north-east has been like – and some thoughts on what Aberdeen needs to do to thrive.

Focus on the bigger picture

Also speaking will be Paul Macaulay, tax and succession partner at Turcan Connell.

Mr Macaulay said: “In our business, we have to think beyond what’s in front of us and focus on the bigger picture.

“Never before has that approach been so key for our clients as the last two years has presented us with disrupted markets, supply chain uncertainty and trying times for businesses in the wake of the pandemic.”

The first P&J Business Breakfast of 2022, in partnership with law firm Turcan Connell, will be at the Chester Hotel from 7-9.30am.

To register for the event visit www.pandjbreakfast.co.uk.