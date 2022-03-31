North and north-east firms celebrated at small business awards ceremony

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of companies based in the north and north-east have been named winners in Scotland’s Celebrating Small Business Awards.

The Federation of Small Business Awards saw Peterhead fish wholesaler Amity win digital business of the year while Thurso-based Dunnet Bay Distillers was awarded the environmental award.

Aberdeen company Riverside Chiropractic Group won the wellbeing accolade and high growth business of the year went to Appetite for Business, also based in the Granite City.

Before Covid, Amity Fish, led by Jimmy Buchan, catered largely to restaurants, but when sales dried up Amity switched to e-commerce to allow them to sell directly to customers, which has grown since 2020.

Dunnet Bay Distillers, who produce Rock Rose gin and Holy Grass vodka have taken a number of innovative steps to reduce their carbon footprint and meet their ambitious target of becoming net zero by 2030.

They were the first distillery to launch refill pouches so that customers are able to save money and carbon emissions by only purchasing one of their iconic ceramic bottles and top it up with recyclable pouches.

Appetite for Business have seen significant growth in the last few years by recognising the need for digital transformation faced by so many companies of all kinds.

The consultancy firm helps organisations reduce costs and process improvements by understanding how employees understand and interact with technology.

The wellbeing award was given to Riverside Chiropractic Group.

The practice was established more than 40 years and has been carrying out its mission to provide multi-disciplinary care to the local community ever since.

Strength and depth in Scottish businesses

Andy Aird, FSB’s Scotland chairman, said: “We’ve got many businesses here that found opportunities in the difficulties of the Covid crisis.

“Others are using digital technologies to boost productivity and to find new customers. Lastly, these winners exemplify responsible business either through action to help the environment or activity to help their local community.

“Our award winners really demonstrate the strength and depth in Scotland’s small business community.”

The small business campaign group had almost 400 entries to their awards from up and down Scotland.

Nominees and entrants were recognised at a special event at the Waldorf Astoria in Edinburgh.

Each of the winners have secured a spot in the prestigious UK final to be held in Glasgow in May in a bid to be crowned the UK Small Business of the Year.