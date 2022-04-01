Six generations toast famous furniture store chain’s 125 years of success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Six generations toast famous furniture store chain’s 125 years of success

By Graham Brown
April 1, 2022, 6:12 pm Updated: April 1, 2022, 7:32 pm
Gillies managing director Ian Philp and Joyce Milne, PA to the directors. Photo Chris Scott Photography Dundee.
A little later than scheduled, one of Scotland’s most famous firms has celebrated 125 years in business.

And six generations of the family which founded Gillies of Broughty Ferry were there to enjoy the event.

From humble beginnings, Gillies has grown to have a 40,000 sq ft shop in the heart of the Ferry.

Gillies of Broughty Ferry
And it owns furniture stores in Aberdeen, Inverness, Montrose and Perth.

It also has a warehousing complex at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate, Dundee.

1895 beginnings

It’s a far cry from the firm founded in 1895 by James Gillies for cabinetmaking and upholstery work.

The company expanded to undertake funerals, auctioneering and removals.

And it was responsible for the refurbishment of many of Dundee’s famous pubs and clubs.

But since 1939, Gillies’ main focus has been on providing quality home furnishings.

It is now one of the largest furnishings companies in Scotland.

Gillies of Broughty Ferry
Festive treat

And every year the unveiling of its Christmas window display and early festive season is a highlight in the Ferry.

The 125th anniversary dinner took place on Thursday night at the Invercarse Hotel, Dundee.

The celebration was enjoyed by associates and affiliates of Gillies, which is now with the fifth generation of family involved in the running of the firm.

Gillies of Broughty Ferry
Guests includes representatives from Gillies’ suppliers. Sheriff Lindsay Wood was the evening’s MC and comedian Fred MacAulay the guest speaker.

And the evening involved Lulu and Rory Philp of the Gillies family’s sixth generation.

They presented flowers to Mrs Sheila Philp, whose grandfather founded the business, and Mrs Helen Lornie, whose husband, James, ran the business for many years.

