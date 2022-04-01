Six generations toast famous furniture store chain’s 125 years of success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A little later than scheduled, one of Scotland’s most famous firms has celebrated 125 years in business.

And six generations of the family which founded Gillies of Broughty Ferry were there to enjoy the event.

From humble beginnings, Gillies has grown to have a 40,000 sq ft shop in the heart of the Ferry.

And it owns furniture stores in Aberdeen, Inverness, Montrose and Perth.

It also has a warehousing complex at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate, Dundee.

1895 beginnings

It’s a far cry from the firm founded in 1895 by James Gillies for cabinetmaking and upholstery work.

The company expanded to undertake funerals, auctioneering and removals.

And it was responsible for the refurbishment of many of Dundee’s famous pubs and clubs.

But since 1939, Gillies’ main focus has been on providing quality home furnishings.

It is now one of the largest furnishings companies in Scotland.

Festive treat

And every year the unveiling of its Christmas window display and early festive season is a highlight in the Ferry.

The 125th anniversary dinner took place on Thursday night at the Invercarse Hotel, Dundee.

The celebration was enjoyed by associates and affiliates of Gillies, which is now with the fifth generation of family involved in the running of the firm.

Guests includes representatives from Gillies’ suppliers. Sheriff Lindsay Wood was the evening’s MC and comedian Fred MacAulay the guest speaker.

And the evening involved Lulu and Rory Philp of the Gillies family’s sixth generation.

They presented flowers to Mrs Sheila Philp, whose grandfather founded the business, and Mrs Helen Lornie, whose husband, James, ran the business for many years.