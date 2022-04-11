Scottish legends to rival Dennis and Gnasher: 3 cities to visit and discover our heroic past

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grab the young and old mischief-makers in your family to discover Scottish legends and live the stories surrounding our beloved cities, all by train. Here are three places to visit.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

When it comes to legendary mischief-makers and wild icons, Dennis is certainly a candidate for top spot. But in real life, Scotland has also been home to some seriously heroic characters who’ve definitely earned their stripes!

So, with Kids for a Quid tickets up for grabs on ScotRail services across the country, it’s the perfect time to discover some Scottish legends and explore the settings to myths that have been entertaining and baffling people throughout history.

When you go by train, up to four children can travel off-peak with each adult for just £1 return, anywhere in Scotland.

Climb aboard and get ready to meet Scottish legends

The adventure starts when you get on the train! In between admiring the views (train really is one of the best ways to see more of Scotland!), enjoy some quality bonding time over games and chats.

Or you could always get a head start on some of the mysterious places you’re visiting by reading up on all the facts.

All that’s left to decide now is where to go! Spooky, epic and sometimes a little bit gruesome, here are just three Scottish day trip or staycation locations to enjoy a totally blam-tastic adventure as a family.

1. Stirling: The Knots and the Knights

The legends of King Arthur tell us all about his quests, battles and knights, but are they true or not? Well, some think that perhaps the Round Table was real – and that the grass covered mounds that sit below Stirling Castle (called the Knots) are the remnants of the legendary table where King Arthur and his knights met!

Whether that’s correct or the mysterious shapes are simply the remains of very old royal gardens, it’s a popular spot and ideal for soaking up some spring sunshine after a day exploring the historic castle.

After you’ve seen the castle, history buffs should also check out the following things to do in Stirling:

Stirling Old Town Jail (you’ll learn all about the likes of executioner Jock “The Happy Hangman” Rankin).

Try a witchcraft and wizardry themed escape room at Escape Stirling.

Venture a little further out of Stirling to see The National Wallace Monument, which marks where William Wallace and troops won the famous battle of Stirling bridge.

Book a train to Stirling train station, right in the city centre, and the castle is roughly a 15 minute walk away.

2. Edinburgh: Man’s best friend

Dennis and Gnasher are a truly iconic duo who have faced many a challenge and completed many a prank together. But Edinburgh also has its own story of a loyal furry canine and human best friend – Greyfriars Bobby!

Back in the 19th century, the adorable dog’s owner sadly died. Bobby refused to leave his owner’s side and stayed watch over the grave in Greyfriars Kirkyard for 14 years. Kind locals helped keep an eye on him during that time and now there’s a statue in Bobby’s honour that people still visit today.

Pop along to see the statue yourself and afterwards, learn about Edinburgh’s more gruesome history at:

Get the train to Edinburgh Waverley for a day of exploration – and if you’ve got your own Greyfriar’s Bobby or Gnasher you simply can’t leave behind, remember you can bring up to two dogs with leads on ScotRail services.

3. Glasgow: the Gorbals vampire versus Gnasher

Glasgow is a vibrant, fun and busy city – after all, it’s not just home to lots of people. There are plenty of ghouls and spooky creatures said to roam the city’s streets, too. Take the Gorbals, for example.

Now, some say that Gnasher’s teeth are the strongest thing known to science, but one Glasgow myth may have been able to give him a run for his money in that department. We’re talking, of course, about the Gorbals vampire and its iron teeth! It had been terrorising the area in the 1950s, so local kids united (with their dogs!) to hunt down the vampire in the Southern Necropolis.

You can see a mural at St Luke’s Place depicting the local legend! Or find out more about the mysteries and histories of Glasgow by:

Catch a train to Glasgow Central or Queen Street stations for a day of adventures.

Start planning your family adventures into the heroic heart of Scotland’s past! Get inspired with recommendations for blam-tastic days out from VisitScotland and book your Kids for a Quid train tickets from ScotRail.