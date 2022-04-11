Seletar awarded contract for Seagreen wind farm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Logistics firm Asco has been awarded a “significant” contract by Vestas to work on the Seagreen offshore wind farm.

The deal will see Asco’s ship agency Seletar provide services including crew transfer to the operations of the project, initially during the construction phase, from Montrose port.

The project on the wind farm, 27km off the coast of Angus, is the eighth awarded to Asco in the renewables market where they have also delivered work on Hywind, Kincardine and the Moray East.

Seletar service delivery manager Ross Irvine said: “This latest contract win emphasises our position in the renewables landscape, something we have been committed to doing for some time.

“Over a period of a few years, we have seen a diversification in the industry and whilst our traditional core activities in marine and energy industries remain hugely important to us, we have evolved and developed skills to become more sustainable.

“The transferability of our skills and competences is a key strength in a market diversification strategy, enabling us to support the energy transition whilst enhancing the sustainability of our company.”

Continuing renewable energy growth

Seletar Shipping (Scotland) was snapped up by Asco Group in 2009 for an undisclosed sum.

At the time Asco said the deal gave it the scale needed to launch marine services in a string of key markets worldwide.

Vestas offshore commissioning project manager Paul Grant said: “Vestas has an agreement with Seletar to provide all shipping agent services for the commissioning and completion phase of the Seagreen offshore wind farm.

“Vestas look forward to continuing the relationship established on previous projects and together contributing to the continued growth of renewable energy in the region.”

Asco has set the objective to become a net zero green-house gas emissions business by 2040.

Established in 1987, the shipping agency opened its office in Montrose ins 2020 and also has operations in Aberdeen, Dundee, Great Yarmouth, Invergordon, Lerwick, Peterhead and Scrabster.