NC500 distillery targets £70,000 in sales for limited edition whisky 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business

NC500 distillery targets £70,000 in sales for limited edition whisky 

By Simon Warburton
April 11, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:41 am
Distillery is looking to sell £70,000 of its limited edition single malt
Badachro Distillery in the Western Highlands.

A Western Highlands distillery is targeting £70,000 in sales and potential new job creation with the release of its latest limited edition single malt whisky.

Badachro Distillery near Gairloch will produce just 1,200 hand-filled and numbered bottles of its £56.95 Bad na h-Achlaise Port Cask whisky, aged for several years in bourbon barrels and filled in ruby port containers.

Aiming for those who are looking for something quirky

The Highlands company is targeting two main markets – “those who know their way around a whisky reasonably well” and are looking for something a bit quirky – as well as the tourist trade which is now starting to return as pandemic restrictions ease.

Distillery managing director Gordon Quinn hit on the idea for the new brand when visiting a Speyside cooperage near Aberlour and “nosing” various ruby port casks.

Only 1,200 bottles of the single malt will be produced.

“Our new port cask expression reflects the tranquillity and peacefulness of our corner of the Scottish Highlands,” noted Mr Quinn.

“We selected ruby port casks for their dark chocolate and red fruit influence and, once all four finishing casks were married together, we knew we had created a unique single malt.”

Small batch proves an instant hit

The limited-edition whisky has proved an instant hit as 900 bottles of Bad na h-Achlaise Port Cask have already been sold, with Mr Quinn ruefully acknowledging lack of space is hampering production of large volumes.

“Because we are such a tiny distillery, we struggle for space, so we can’t do large runs,” he told the Press and Journal. “We have sold around 900 (bottles), mostly to off-trade (off-licences, supermarkets) around the Highlands.

“We have exported a little bit to our German, Austrian and Netherlands importers. The rest of it we are selling in markets, through our website and our little shop here at the distillery.”

North Coast 500 driving distillery visitors

Badachro Distillery is just three miles off the North Coast 500 route and receives a significant passing number of visitors wanting to take advantage of the free tasting on offer.

However, the distillery’s popularity coupled with the rise in campervan traffic as stay-cationing boomed during the pandemic, meant it became a “victim” of its own success with a squeeze on car parking, although this has now been remedied to provide more space.

Only 1,200 bottles of the single malt will be produced.

Supplier costs rising

In line with so many other businesses, Badachro is seeing a rapid increase in supplier prices from bottles and cardboard for example, but has so far managed to absorb the extra costs, although it “is starting to hurt.”

Bottle costs alone rose 9% in December, by the same amount in January and 10% in March, a “massive” increase.

“We are kind of working on the basis the increase in volume will cover for the slightly reduced margin and have avoided putting our prices up so far,” Mr Quinn added.

“There have been so many variables with Brexit, Covid and now the Ukraine/Russia situation.”

Badachro Distillery looking to hire

The company, which confines itself to noting it has a “six-figure turnover,” is nonetheless keen to expand staffing levels, particularly with regards to younger people.

“We will employ more people because it is one of the objectives of the distillery to make a living, but also to create some full-time, permanent, year-round jobs here,” said Mr Quinn.

“We have kids around here and they have inevitably gone away to find education or work and we would love them to come back and live here and have full-time jobs. We would love to train some of our own future staff.”

Bad na h-Achlaise Port Cask is available from www.badachrodistillery.com and selected stockists.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]