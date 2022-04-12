Aberdeen marine software company on a Greek odyssey with new deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marine technology company Seall has signed a partnership deal with a Greek company that specialises in providing electronic equipment to shipping and ship management companies worldwide.

Intermarine Electronics, based at the Mediterranean’s busiest port at Piraeus, will be stocking the first 25 electronic navigational systems – known as an electronic chart display and information system (Ecdis) – with Seall’s software next month.

The Aberdeen company, led by chief commercial officer Barry Booth and chief executive Des Neill, a former Merchant Navy seafarer, said the deal was a “first” and will help it expand globally as well as grow its existing footprints in the Turkish and Cypriot markets.

Intermarine has marketed an Ecdis system for a number of years, and designs and produces its own hardware in house.

The systems are a requirement for vessels over a certain size under an international agreement that sets minimum criteria for seafarers called Safety of Life at Sea (Solas).

Seall’s software offers a user-friendly, touch screen Ecdis system that is compliant with marine standards at a lower cost point.

Technology ‘robust and easy-to-use’

The firm said the technology is “also very much in demand among smaller vessels too”.

Booth said: “Our Ecdis system is not only fully compliant and user-friendly; it is also the first on the market to offer such cutting-edge technology at a cost-effective price-point, making it more accessible to vessels of all sizes.

“As such, this partnership reflects our vision to continuously drive efficiency and safety improvements in marine navigation, ensuring that a wider range of customers across an ever-growing geographical reach can access our technology to enhance the safety of those at sea.”

Intermarine Electronics commercial director Ioannidis Panagiotis, said: “Their software is easy-to-use and robust, and we were particularly attracted by the touch screen technology. We look forward to a long-term partnership as we roll-out our systems globally.”

Established on 2013, Seall said it now has 38,000 licensed products globally.

Its sister company, Intellicore, is part of the Human Centred Technology Group owned by Booth and Neill.