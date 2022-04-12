Aberdeen marine software company on a Greek odyssey with new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen marine software company on a Greek odyssey with new deal

By Erikka Askeland
April 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:38 am
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Marine technology company Seall has signed a partnership deal with a Greek company that specialises in providing electronic equipment to shipping and ship management companies worldwide Picture shows; Barry Booth is chief executive of the Human Centred Technology Group and Intellicore and is chief commercial officer of Seall.. unknown. Supplied by Human Centred Technology Group Date; 21/09/2021
Marine technology company Seall has signed a partnership deal with a Greek company that specialises in providing electronic equipment to shipping and ship management companies worldwide.

Intermarine Electronics, based at the Mediterranean’s busiest port at Piraeus, will be stocking the first 25 electronic navigational systems – known as an electronic chart display and information system (Ecdis) – with Seall’s software next month.

The Aberdeen company, led by chief commercial officer Barry Booth and chief executive Des Neill, a former Merchant Navy seafarer, said the deal was a “first” and will help it expand globally as well as grow its existing footprints in the Turkish and Cypriot markets.

Intermarine has marketed an Ecdis system for a number of years, and designs and produces its own hardware in house.

The systems are a requirement for vessels over a certain size under an international agreement that sets minimum criteria for seafarers called Safety of Life at Sea (Solas).

Seall’s software offers a user-friendly, touch screen Ecdis system that is compliant with marine standards at a lower cost point.

Technology ‘robust and easy-to-use’

The firm said the technology is “also very much in demand among smaller vessels too”.

Booth said: “Our Ecdis system is not only fully compliant and user-friendly; it is also the first on the market to offer such cutting-edge technology at a cost-effective price-point, making it more accessible to vessels of all sizes.

“As such, this partnership reflects our vision to continuously drive efficiency and safety improvements in marine navigation, ensuring that a wider range of customers across an ever-growing geographical reach can access our technology to enhance the safety of those at sea.”

Intermarine Electronics commercial director Ioannidis Panagiotis, said: “Their software is easy-to-use and robust, and we were particularly attracted by the touch screen technology. We look forward to a long-term partnership as we roll-out our systems globally.”

Established on 2013, Seall said it now has 38,000 licensed products globally.

Its sister company, Intellicore, is part of the Human Centred Technology Group owned by Booth and Neill.

