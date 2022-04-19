Aberdeen accountancy firm appoints three new directors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen accountancy firm appoints three new directors

By Kelly Wilson
April 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
L-R Graeme Robertson, Chris Thompson & Martyn Paterson.
Aberdeen-headquartered Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB) has promoted three members of its team to director roles.

The chartered accountant and business adviser’s last move on jobs follows a raft of promotions across the group in recent weeks.

Graeme Robertson, Chris Thompson have become directors, alongside Martyn Paterson of AAB Wealth.

Mr Robertson, who is based in Aberdeen, specialises in joint venture (JV) and contract audit in the energy sector.

The company said he has played a significant role in the development of AAB’s specialist JV and contact audit business, John F Daly Associates and will continue to drive the growth of this division, supporting clients across the globe.

Chartered financial planner Mr Paterson joined AAB Wealth in 2018, and since then has contributed extensively to the growth of the business in Aberdeen.

Mr Thompson is a key member of AAB’s growing deals team. Working across the Glasgow and Edinburgh offices, he has contributed significantly to AAB’s recent deal successes, including supporting clients such as Donaldson Group and Puma Private Equity on several transactions in recent years.

Promotions help meet clients needs

AAB chief executive Graeme Allan said: “These promotions are thoroughly well deserved, and recognise the skill, expertise and contributions of each individual.

“I am delighted to welcome them to the leadership team where they bring valuable experience from some very specialist areas, and different locations, across the group.

“In addition to demonstrating the commitment to our ambitious growth plans, this most recent investment in our leadership team will enable us to meet our clients’ diverse needs across a rapidly changing professional services market, both in the UK and globally.”

AAB employs about 460 people, including 34 partners, across offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and London.

In January it reported a record year for mergers and acquisitions activity with more than 50 completed transactions worth a total in excess of £750 million during 2021.

It was the highest total deal value in the firm’s 20-year track record in deal-making.

