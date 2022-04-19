Aberdeen accountancy firm appoints three new directors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen-headquartered Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB) has promoted three members of its team to director roles.

The chartered accountant and business adviser’s last move on jobs follows a raft of promotions across the group in recent weeks.

Graeme Robertson, Chris Thompson have become directors, alongside Martyn Paterson of AAB Wealth.

Mr Robertson, who is based in Aberdeen, specialises in joint venture (JV) and contract audit in the energy sector.

The company said he has played a significant role in the development of AAB’s specialist JV and contact audit business, John F Daly Associates and will continue to drive the growth of this division, supporting clients across the globe.

Chartered financial planner Mr Paterson joined AAB Wealth in 2018, and since then has contributed extensively to the growth of the business in Aberdeen.

Mr Thompson is a key member of AAB’s growing deals team. Working across the Glasgow and Edinburgh offices, he has contributed significantly to AAB’s recent deal successes, including supporting clients such as Donaldson Group and Puma Private Equity on several transactions in recent years.

Promotions help meet clients needs

AAB chief executive Graeme Allan said: “These promotions are thoroughly well deserved, and recognise the skill, expertise and contributions of each individual.

“I am delighted to welcome them to the leadership team where they bring valuable experience from some very specialist areas, and different locations, across the group.

“In addition to demonstrating the commitment to our ambitious growth plans, this most recent investment in our leadership team will enable us to meet our clients’ diverse needs across a rapidly changing professional services market, both in the UK and globally.”

AAB employs about 460 people, including 34 partners, across offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and London.

In January it reported a record year for mergers and acquisitions activity with more than 50 completed transactions worth a total in excess of £750 million during 2021.

It was the highest total deal value in the firm’s 20-year track record in deal-making.