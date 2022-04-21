KPMG names new partners in Aberdeen office

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Big four accounting firm KPMG UK has promoted two colleagues in its Aberdeen office to partner and announced a raft of other promotions.

Paula Holland becomes partner within KPMG’s private enterprise audit team while Deborah May becomes a tax partner.

Ms Holland, who works closely with private equity backed, family-owned and manager-owned businesses across Scotland, joined KPMG UK in 2000 working from its Manchester office, before moving to Aberdeen in 2015.

She said: “It’s an honour to join the partner group and to represent KPMG in Aberdeen’s dynamic and entrepreneurial owner and PE-backed business market.

“I’m proud of how we support local businesses through their life-cycle and these promotions show KPMG is investing in this community for the long-term.”

‘Exciting time’ with shift to renewables

Ms May has worked in tax for more than 18 years and operated in Edinburgh, London, and Aberdeen.

In 2011 she became head of tax at a global energy services group and joined KPMG Aberdeen in 2017 with a focus on corporate tax and the energy sector.

She advises UK and inbound clients who are operating in the onshore and offshore energy sector on their UK and international tax affairs.

Ms May added: “I’m delighted to be joining the partnership and I’m relishing the opportunities which lie ahead for us in the north-east.

“The growing shift to renewables means it is an exciting time to be working with clients in the energy sector and I’m pleased to be able to support firms on their journey to net zero.”

‘Excel’ in new roles

The firm has also promoted five other colleagues in Aberdeen.

Marc Fryer, deal advisory and Adam Brand, audit are promoted to senior manager, while Allan Grant, tax, Chloe Shields, audit and Jamie Tyson, audit are promoted to manager.

KPMG Aberdeen office senior partner Martin Findlay, said: “Paula and Deborah have been central members of Aberdeen’s leadership team for several years, so to see them become partner is incredibly satisfying.

“I know that they will both excel in their new roles and will continue to improve our firm for clients and colleagues alike.

“I’m also delighted to see other colleagues promoted in Aberdeen and these elevations are thoroughly deserved based on their commitment to clients, the local market and their colleagues.”

Strong presence in the Granite City

KPMG UK employs 115 people in Aberdeen with a local leadership team of four partners and three directors.

A total of four new partners, were announced across Scotland, with Edinburgh based Eddie Norrie and Arleen Arnott also entering KPMG’s partnership.

All four will work closely with KPMG UK’s Scotland senior partner James Kergon.