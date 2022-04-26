5 businesses that put nature, health and wellness at the first place

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Replenish

Replenish is a refill, zero waste and local produce store situated on Stonehaven’s Allardice Street.

With an extensive range of dried goods such as cereals, flours, pasta, rice, herbs & spices Replenish customers are encouraged to join the refill revolution and bring their own containers to reload – saving them money and reducing waste by only buying what they need. The refill range also includes shampoo, conditioners, body wash, and household cleaning products.

Replenish stocks a wide selection of quality food and produce celebrating the best the North East and Scotland has to offer – including cured fish and meats, soft drinks, jams, eggs, locally grown fruit & vegetables, bread, and more.

Nestled within the store is the Replenish nut butter machine. Customers can make their own fresh peanut butter which is free from additives, sugars and palm oil – just 100% nutty goodness.

Chris Roy

Chris Roy is Aberdeen’s Premier Health & Fitness Coach. He helps to reduce comorbidities related to metabolic problems.

Are you satisfied with your current health? Would you like real fitness objectives adapted to fit your daily routine? The answer is most likely yes… The company “Toro Blanco” and Chris Roy are here to help people prolong their lives, through improving your physical and mental wellbeing. Furthermore, to provide the keys to unlocking your full potential.

As a highly qualified and experienced former athlete with a passion for, and an interest in, metabolic medicine Chris can offer an unrivalled guidance for improving your overall health and fitness.

At Toro Blanco, they focus on you, the individual, and provide an holistic approach that will enable you to lead a healthy, fulfilling, and happy lifestyle. If you are interested in some bespoke health and fitness coaching or personal training in Aberdeen, you have found the right place, email chris@toroblanco.co.uk, visit Toro Blanco website or call 01224 402096.

Slimming World

You’ll love Slimming World’s weight loss plan! Discover the freedom to enjoy healthy takes on the food you love – like curry and rice, burgers, pasta dishes without counting a single calorie. Discover the freedom to make your own choices with powerful personalised support – you’re in control. The freedom to get more active in a way that suits your lifestyle. And best of all – freedom from the old habits and life scripts that used to hold you back.

At Slimming World they’ll help you to understand yourself as a slimmer and give you the know-how to identify deep-rooted patterns and the confidence to commit to healthy new habits, for life. All this, in a warm and powerfully motivating Slimming World group with expert support, and new friends sharing the same goal who’ll inspire you all the way to your dream weight.

Barry Stephen

Barry Stephen Personal Training based on Ann Street in the city centre has been at the forefront of personal training in Aberdeen for the past 14 years. Passionate, community minded and results driven, every decision is made with the client’s progress and overall experience in mind. BSPT is a unique health and fitness service that is 100% committed to the client and their goals.

Owner Barry says: “It is our mission to provide exceptional levels of personal training in an environment that is both inspiring and welcoming. The goal with our membership is to create a positive and motivating atmosphere that will build a powerful community spirit in which we can all thrive from. That community coupled with a high level of coaching and passion we have for helping others will ultimately produce fantastic and consistent results.”

If you are looking for a personal trainer or gym environment to help you reach your full potential visit Barry Stephen website.

Calm & Cool

Calm & Cool is a wellness space in the heart of Aberdeen, that is designed to give people time for themselves to connect within, from their busy lives

Mother and daughter duo, Donna & Sarah, wanted to offer a holistic approach to the mind, body and spirit connection, throughout a variety of meditation, yoga, sound and breath work classes .

Calm & Cool offer a range of pricing options, from £15 drop ins, a £30 3 class welcome pack, as well as 5 and 10 class packages.

You don’t need to have any prior experience to attend any of their classes, and a very welcoming and friendly environment is created.

You’ll find Calm & Cool at 30-32 Chapel Street in Aberdeen. Follow them on Instagram (@calmcoolstudio) or visit their page “Calm and Cool Studio” on Facebook.