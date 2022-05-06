What is a district heating system?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What is a district heating system?

By Kelly Wilson
May 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 6, 2022, 11:52 am
District heating system pipes

District heating systems generate heat in a centralised location and distribute it amongst multiple different buildings through a pipe system.

Properties connected to a district heating system have heat for central heating and domestic hot water delivered through insulated pipes – much like electricity, gas and water.

The heat, usually delivered in the form of steam through well insulated district heating pipework, is generated from a single centralised power source.

Rather than each property having its own heating system, district heating systems can help to lower carbon emissions and save homeowners money on their energy bills.

Through a district heating network, the heat-producing plant pumps heated supply water to consumers where it is used as room and floor heating and to generate domestic hot water.

There is pipework in the ground with a flow of hot water out and a return of cold water back to the plant.

The domestic hot water gets heated in a heat exchanger in which the heated supply water transfers its heat to the water coming out of the taps.

What is the main advantage of district heating systems?

They are a particularly attractive option in dense urban areas and have been cited as a way of tackling fuel poverty while also reducing housing management costs.

The establishment of heat networks, which can vary enormously in size, means that cheaper, lower carbon sources of heat generation can be added over time without additional, later upheaval such as digging up roads, or making changes in people’s homes.

They are also said to be highly efficient and renowned for reliability.

Already in use in Aberdeen

A low cost district heating scheme is currently operated in Aberdeen and run by Aberdeen Heat and Power.

It was set up by Aberdeen City Council in 2002 and aims to alleviate fuel poverty in the city by supplying 4,000 homes with heating and hot water.

Savings of up to 40% have been secured for thousands of tenants under the not-for-profit system, which uses boilers and generators to heat and power several blocks of flats in one area.

Councillor John Wheeler switches on the new power supply, along with Aberdeen Heat & Power chairman, Ramsay Milne at Tillydrone Energy Centre.

As well as flats, many other public buildings have been connected to the network, including Marischal College, Aberdeen Sports Village and Aquatic Centre, Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre and the Beach Ballroom.

North East Scotland College (Nescol) also switched to Aberdeen Heat and Power to deliver both heat and hot water to the city centre campus in Gallowgate in a deal worth £1 million.

However, the not-for-profit heat and power organisation is now starting the process of finding a new supplier after terminating its contract with Russian-state owned Gazprom.

There are also many others across Scotland including Clydebank, Shetland, Glenrothes and Glasgow.

Where else in the world?

In Denmark district heating covers more than 64% of space heating and water heating.

A massive 97% of the Danish capital Copenhagen is supplied with heating via a district heating system since being set up in 1984.

It is now one of the world’s largest district heating systems and uses waste heat from electricity production that would otherwise be sent into the ocean.

As a result, residents are saving money on their energy bills and 203,000 tons of oil is saved every year which is equivalent to 665,000 tons of carbon dioxide.

Belgium has district heating in multiple cities with the largest being in Ghent with the piping network of this power plant 22 km long.

The system dates back to 1958.

In Iceland 93% of all housing enjoys district heating services.

There are 117 local district heating systems supplying towns as well as rural areas with hot water – reaching almost all of the population.

