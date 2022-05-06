McColl’s convenience store group calls in administrators putting thousands of jobs at risk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scores of people across the north and north-east could be left without a job after McColl’s called in administrators.

The convenience store group confirmed it has appointed PriceWaterhouse Coopers after being left with “no choice” after discussions with its lenders collapsed on Friday as creditors refused to extend a deadline for the retailer to find more cash.

McColl’s is a stalwart of the high street and is one of Britain’s biggest convenience chains employing around 16,000 people.

It currently has 36 shops across the north and north-east in locations including Aberdeen, Kemnay, Ellon, Huntly, Buckie, Peterhead, Elgin, Inverness and Forres.

The onvenience store business said on Thursday that it was looking “increasingly likely” it could tumble into administration, putting the future of 1,100 shops at risk.

PwC called in

The company said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange: “In order to protect creditors, preserve the future of the business and to protect the interests of employees, the board was regrettably therefore left with no choice other than to place the company in administration, appointing PriceWaterhouseCoopers as administrators, in the expectation that they intend to implement a sale of the business to a third-party purchaser as soon as possible.”

McColl’s will apply to the court later today to appoint the administrators.

Shares on the stock market have been suspended.

It is understood that Morrisons could be set to offer a lifeline with talks of a last-minute rescue deal underway.

A rescue deal would also take on the business as a going concern, absorb its debts of more than £100 million and take responsibility for the company’s pension scheme.

McColl’s is an important partner of Morrisons, operating hundreds of smaller shops under the Morrisons Daily brand.

Morrisons has been contacted for comment.

RSM McColls in Scotland was founded by football star Robert Smyth “Bobby” McColl in 1901.