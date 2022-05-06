McColl’s convenience store group calls in administrators putting thousands of jobs at risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

McColl’s convenience store group calls in administrators putting thousands of jobs at risk

By Kelly Wilson
May 6, 2022, 1:42 pm Updated: May 6, 2022, 2:56 pm
McColl's in Ellon, Aberdeenshire.
McColl's in Ellon, Aberdeenshire.

Scores of people across the north and north-east could be left without a job after McColl’s called in administrators.

The convenience store group confirmed it has appointed PriceWaterhouse Coopers after being left with “no choice” after discussions with its lenders collapsed on Friday as creditors refused to extend a deadline for the retailer to find more cash.

McColl’s is a stalwart of the high street and is one of Britain’s biggest convenience chains employing around 16,000 people.

It currently has 36 shops across the north and north-east in locations including Aberdeen, Kemnay, Ellon, Huntly, Buckie, Peterhead, Elgin, Inverness and Forres.

Exterior of where the robery happened at the McColl's store in Ellon.
McColl’s store on Provost Davidson Drive in Ellon.

The onvenience store business said on Thursday that it was looking “increasingly likely” it could tumble into administration, putting the future of 1,100 shops at risk.

PwC called in

The company said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange: “In order to protect creditors, preserve the future of the business and to protect the interests of employees, the board was regrettably therefore left with no choice other than to place the company in administration, appointing PriceWaterhouseCoopers as administrators, in the expectation that they intend to implement a sale of the business to a third-party purchaser as soon as possible.”

McColl’s will apply to the court later today to appoint the administrators.

Shares on the stock market have been suspended.

It is understood that Morrisons could be set to offer a lifeline with talks of a last-minute rescue deal underway.

Morrisons in Aberdeen’s King Street.

A rescue deal would also take on the business as a going concern, absorb its debts of more than £100 million and take responsibility for the company’s pension scheme.

McColl’s is an important partner of Morrisons, operating hundreds of smaller shops under the Morrisons Daily brand.

Morrisons has been contacted for comment.

RSM McColls in Scotland was founded by football star Robert Smyth “Bobby” McColl in 1901.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal