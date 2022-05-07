Hydrogen bus fleet launched in Aberdeen reaches million mile landmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hydrogen bus fleet launched in Aberdeen reaches million mile landmark

By Erikka Askeland
May 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 7, 2022, 11:32 am
A “world first” type of hydrogen bus which made its debut in Aberdeen has clocked up one million miles since its launch last year, its manufacturer has claimed.

The Wrightbus Streetdeck Hydroliner made its debut in Aberdeen in 2021.

Operator First Bus unveiled the fleet of hydrogen-fuelled double deckers, with 15 vehicles costing £8.3million in council-secured grants from the EU and Scottish Government.

The milestone – the equivalent of driving around the world 40 times – means the company’s fleet of  hydrogen-powered buses has prevented 1,700 tonnes of  carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions entering the atmosphere compared to journeys made by an equivalent diesel bus.

The Hydroliner zero-emission double deck buses built by Northern Ireland-based Wrightbus

The reduction in emissions also has the same impact as taking almost 400 cars off the roads for a year.

In addition to the Aberdeen fleet, the company’s buses are currently in operation in London, Birmingham, Dublin and Belfast.

The Hydroliner bus emits water vapour from its tailpipe, with no harmful emissions.

Wrightbus will be displaying the first-ever Hydroliner to enter passenger service in Aberdeen next week at the ITT Hub show in Farnborough from May 11-12.

Broken down

The route the bus has taken has not been entirely straight forward, however – at least in Aberdeen.

The 15-strong fleet was recently returned to service after it suffered “mechanical problems”.

During routine checks in February an engineer found an issue with the mounting bracket at the rear of a Hydroliner.

The buses had to be pulled from service so the part could be upgraded and replaced by the manufacturer.

Big ‘bus’-iness

Northern Ireland’s Wrightbus was rescued from out of administration in 2019 by Jo Bamford, 44, heir to the JCB diggers empire.

The Ballymena-based vehicle builder grown from having just 56 staff at the time to now employing more than  900 people.

Jo Bamford, owner of Wrightbus

Bamford, whose father Lord Bamford is the billionaire chairman of JCB, said: “Hitting one million miles is an incredible landmark for our buses.

“To be talking about such figures and the impact on emissions they have made is incredibly powerful and seeing these numbers spelled out really puts our efforts into context.

“At Wrightbus we have been relentless in our commitment to zero emissions transport thanks to our constant innovations – but although these figures are impressive, we cannot let up.

“We will continue to press the case for more support for zero emissions transport, both in the UK and around the globe, to ensure vital net zero targets are not missed.”

