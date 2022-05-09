Your Money: What do rising interest rates mean for you?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
By Keith Findlay
May 9, 2022, 6:00 am
The Bank of England is putting up interest rates in response to growing inflation.
The Bank of England (BoE) has raised its base interest rate to 1% but what does this mean for mortgages, savings and investments, asks Keith Findlay.

The UK’s benchmark bank rate increased from 0.75% to 1% last week, in line with market expectations, with monetary policymakers looking to curb rampant inflation.

It is the fourth monthly rise in a row and takes the base rate to the highest level since February 2009.

According to north-east personal finance expert Paul Gibson, of Banchory-based Granite Financial Planning, the latest increase will impact everyone.

Mortgages

Mr Gibson said: “Those who are not on fixed mortgage rates will already have heard from their lender that payments are going up.

“Mortgage rates are still at historic lows but if you are on the standard variable rate, it is worth speaking with a mortgage specialist to check your deal.”

Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at at investing platform Bestinvest, said “While mortgage rates will rise, the cost of borrowing is still historically low – so there’s no need to go into full panic mode yet.

“With interest rates still very much on the low side, the increase in percentage terms is modest.

“This might not have been an issue in a normal economic climate, but in the current cost-of-living crisis every pound matters as households struggle to balance the books.”

Ms Haine added: “The good news is it won’t affect every mortgage-holder straight away.

“For those on fixed-rate mortgages, an increase in the rate only makes a difference when their term comes to an end.

“For now, they can rest easy knowing their monthly payments will not go up – yet.”

She continued: “For those on tracker mortgages, where the home loan tracks the BoE base rate, the news is less positive as the base rate increase will be passed on to borrowers in full – delivering an immediate financial blow.

“For those on variable rates, now could be a good time to lock in a fixed-rate deal as interest rates are expected to increase further over the coming months, potentially hitting 3% by the end of the year.”

Savings

Savers should see an increase in the interest rate they receive, Mr Gibson said.

But he added: “This may not always be for the full increase in rates and might seem to be applied more slowly.

“Whilst an increase for savings is welcomed, the effect of inflation is the ‘real’ return is negative.”

Paul Gibson, of Granite Financial Planning.

Ms Haine said: “For savers an interest rate rise can only be a good thing, but they may need to be patient.

“Savings rates will tick up very slowly and very gradually in the coming weeks and months.

“Banks and building societies can sometimes take their time to pass on the uplift.”

Annuities

Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said annuities could be about to “step back into the spotlight”.

Ms Morrisey added: “After languishing in the doldrums for some time, annuity incomes have risen markedly – in part helped by recent interest rate increases – and we should see this upward momentum continue.”

An annuity gives you a regular guaranteed income in retirement, either for life or for an agreed number of years.

Other investments

Mr Gibson said: “Investment markets are volatile but the reason for investing is to try and ensure the spending power of our capital is maintained in the long run.

“The long-term returns from global equities have delivered real returns far in excess of cash deposits and inflation, so staying invested and not panicking is invariably the right course of action.”

Bestinvest managing director Jason Hollands said: “The truth is we are only in the foothills of this cycle.

“Rising borrowing costs have implications for the way investors assess businesses and in this respect, ‘growth’ companies in sectors like technology and communication services are particularly vulnerable.

“When rising borrowing costs and inflation create greater uncertainty about the future value of money, investors revise their view of what such companies should be valued at.”

