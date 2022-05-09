Netflix customers urged to check direct debits for surprise charge rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Netflix customers urged to check direct debits for surprise charge rise

By Erikka Askeland
May 9, 2022, 4:05 pm
Regency-era drama Bridgerton has been a hit for Netflix.
Regency-era drama Bridgerton has been a hit for Netflix.

Customers of Netflix have been warned to check their direct debits to see if they have been hit with an unexpected rise in charges.

Some viewers have complained of being upgraded from a standard plan to a premium subscription unknowingly, meaning their monthly fee has gone up.

The streaming service recently hiked its subscription costs, increasing the price of the basic and standard plans by £1 for new and existing customers.

The basic plan, which allows subscribers to watch one screen at a time in standard definition, now costs £6.99 per month, while the standard plan, which offers HD viewing, two simultaneous streams and two devices to register for downloads, is priced at £10.99.

The cost of the premium plan, which allows subscribers to stream on four screens at the same time in HD and Ultra HD, has gone up by £2 and now costs £15.99 per month.

Not so premium

Some customers said they had been charged for the premium plan despite not signing up for it, and had noticed the charge in their latest monthly bill.

Money saving expert Lynn Beattie, known as Mrs Mummypenny, said the issue is a “worrying concern” after some of her followers complained they were being charged too much.

Writing in the Mirror, she said: ““Some of my followers say they were checking their Netflix accounts only to discover that they had been moved from cheaper basic and standard plans over to the premium plan.

“Some people said they were expecting to be paying (with recent price increases) either £6.99 or £10.99 per month but were actually paying £15.99.

“I shared this on my Facebook page and immediately got messages from followers upon checking that they had been unknowingly paying too much.”

Unexpected charge?

In a statement, the streaming giant said: “In order for a Netflix subscription plan change to happen, it must be confirmed by a person on the account. Netflix does not update a member’s plan without their explicit approval

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is seen at the zoo which featured in the Netflix series. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

“Any member who has experienced an unexpected charge should change their password and get in touch with Customer Service so they can investigate the issue further.

“To learn how you can keep your account secure, please visit the Netflix Help Centre.”

Recently the company, which enjoyed a number of lockdown hits including Tiger King and The Queen’s Gambit, announced it will be further rolling out a testing feature which charges account sharers a higher price in an effort to boost numbers and cut down on password sharing.

The move came as the streaming giant suffered its first subscriber loss in more than a decade, amid concerns that the pioneering streaming service may have already seen its best days.

Log into your account to check your tarrif on the Netflix website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]