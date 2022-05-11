Tourism body Venture North board adds Sutherland industry veterans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Responsible tourism authority Venture North has appointed two Sutherland industry veterans to its board bringing 35 years of sector experience between them.

David Watson, 49, manager of the Kyle of Sutherland Development Trust and north coast Melvich Hotel owner Jo Wyke, 43, bring 35 years of sector experience between them.

Mr Watson has experience working as a senior development manager for Highlands & Islands Enterprise (HIE) in Inverness and Shetland, as well as economic development manager for the Cairngorms National Park Authority.

Jo Wyke was a founder member of the organisation back in 2013 and was instrumental in the success of the Venture North Discovery Series marketing campaign in 2015.

The two board appointments add to that of fellow Sutherland business member, Scott Morrison, MD of Dunrobin Castle & Gardens near Golspie who joined the board of Venture North in 2021.

Campaign to extend season to all-year round

A new Venture North campaign is geared towards promoting reasons to visit and stay around the Caithness and Sutherland area, helping extend the season and bring business to local visitor economies all year-round, including winter and spring.

The initiative is also focusing on an audience that have spent large periods of the pandemic at home.

Following local community consultation, the Venture North campaign is highlighting areas less impacted by over-tourism and which can accommodate visitors in the quieter season.

Region recovering from pandemic impact

“There are real opportunities for local communities to benefit from the visitor economy as the region begins to recover from the damaging impact of the pandemic,” said Mr Watson.

Venture North was established in 2013 as a cooperative body of tourism businesses and entrepreneurs primarily from Caithness and North Sutherland.

The organisation has now been tasked to lead the development and delivery of the Tourism Destination Recovery Strategy, alongside core funding support provided by HIE, Dounreay Site Restoration and other funding partners for the next three years.

“Venture North has been prolific in raising the profile of our beautiful area and in supporting and representing businesses who work within the industry here in these counties,” added Ms Wyke.

The destination management organisation will continue to work in partnership with Local Development Trusts, communities, representative bodies and tourism businesses from across the area to ensure delivery of the Strategy at regional level.