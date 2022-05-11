Tourism body Venture North board adds Sutherland industry veterans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tourism body Venture North board adds Sutherland industry veterans

By Simon Warburton
May 11, 2022, 11:11 am Updated: May 11, 2022, 12:33 pm
Venture North board adds new members
Venture North Sutherland members: (L-R): David Watson, Scott Morrison and Jo Wyke

Responsible tourism authority Venture North has appointed two Sutherland industry veterans to its board bringing 35 years of sector experience between them.

David Watson, 49, manager of the Kyle of Sutherland Development Trust and north coast Melvich Hotel owner Jo Wyke, 43, bring 35 years of sector experience between them.

WATCH: Caithness and Sutherland offers wealth of tourism opportunities

Mr Watson has experience working as a senior development manager for Highlands & Islands Enterprise (HIE) in Inverness and Shetland, as well as economic development manager for the Cairngorms National Park Authority.

Jo Wyke was a founder member of the organisation back in 2013 and was instrumental in the success of the Venture North Discovery Series marketing campaign in 2015.

The two board appointments add to that of fellow Sutherland business member, Scott Morrison, MD of Dunrobin Castle & Gardens near Golspie who joined the board of Venture North in 2021.

Campaign to extend season to all-year round

A new Venture North campaign is geared towards promoting reasons to visit and stay around the Caithness and Sutherland area, helping extend the season and bring business to local visitor economies all year-round, including winter and spring.

The initiative is also focusing on an audience that have spent large periods of the pandemic at home.

Following local community consultation, the Venture North campaign is highlighting areas less impacted by over-tourism and which can accommodate visitors in the quieter season.

Region recovering from pandemic impact

“There are real opportunities for local communities to benefit from the visitor economy as the region begins to recover from the damaging impact of the pandemic,” said Mr Watson.

Venture North was established in 2013 as a cooperative body of tourism businesses and entrepreneurs primarily from Caithness and North Sutherland.

The organisation has now been tasked to lead the development and delivery of the Tourism Destination Recovery Strategy, alongside core funding support provided by HIE, Dounreay Site Restoration and other funding partners for the next three years.

“Venture North has been prolific in raising the profile of our beautiful area and in supporting and representing businesses who work within the industry here in these counties,” added Ms Wyke.

The destination management organisation will continue to work in partnership with Local Development Trusts, communities, representative bodies and tourism businesses from across the area to ensure delivery of the Strategy at regional level.

