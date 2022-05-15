‘I overcame my anxiety and now I have a full-time job’ – Aberdeen teenager hails programme for young adults with learning disabilities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

‘I overcame my anxiety and now I have a full-time job’ – Aberdeen teenager hails programme for young adults with learning disabilities

By Kelly Wilson
May 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
L-R Ross Henderson, Cameron Flett and Dylan Henderson .
L-R Ross Henderson, Cameron Flett and Dylan Henderson .

The prospect of going through the process of getting a job was always a daunting one for Aberdeen teenager Dylan Henderson.

The 19-year-old developed glue ear at the age of four and by seven-years-old he was fitted with hearing aids for both ears.

He always knew he wanted to work but his disability left him low in confidence and anxious at the thought of going to interviews.

However, he’s now enjoying a full-time career working for NHS Grampian after taking part in a transition to employment programme that helps young north-east adults with a learning disability to get a job.

Mr Henderson, his twin brother Ross and Cameron Flett all took part in DFN Project SEARCH and went on to achieve full-time work.

Statistics show fewer than 6% of young adults with a learning disability or autistic spectrum disorder get into paid work, compared to 80% of all young people nationally.

DFN Project SEARCH works in partnership across the public, private, and voluntary sectors to create supported internships that young people with learning disabilities undertake during their last year of education.

Confidence-boosting initiative

After successfully completing three placements, Mr Henderson was offered a full-time job as a domestic assistant at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary which he started in September last year.

He said: “If you have got a disability you can be unsure about starting a job and you are not keen on meeting new people and everything else that goes with it.

“I never had the confidence to go up to an interview and there was some anxiety. But Project SEARCH helped with that.

“Not only do they push you into the internship but they also go over the interviews with you and help you do a CV.

“It’s been brilliant for my confidence and making new friends.

“The programme is a brilliant idea.”

Supported across a number of sectors

Ross is now carrying out a modern apprenticeship for Scotrail and Mr Flett is a warehouse operative at Wellheads Electrical based in Dyce.

The programmes are based inside a host business, in this case Aberdeen University.

The partners in the successful programme also included Value into Action Scotland (VIAS), North East Scotland College, Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeenshire Council, Skills Development Scotland and DWP.

High programme success rate in Aberdeen

The charity has had 91 graduates from Aberdeen enrolled in Project SEARCH programmes since 2013 and, to date, around 80 interns are in paid employment across the north-east of Scotland.

DFN Project SEARCH chief executive Claire Cookson said: “People with a learning disability and autism spectrum conditions have a huge array of talent to offer employers, the majority of which is untapped.

“We all have human rights and the right to work is one of the most valued in terms of achieving individual identity and social status.”

Supplied by University of Aberdeen.

Aberdeen University vice-principal of regional engagement and regional recovery Professor Peter Edwards said: “It has been an enormous privilege for the University to have hosted the local DFN Project SEARCH programme since 2013.

“Our interns gain skills and experience that are of huge benefit to them and the local businesses and organisations they go on to work for, supporting the continuing success of our local economy.

“The number of young adults with a learning disability in employment at national level remains stubbornly low and the tremendous successes of our previous graduates who are now in work is a fantastic achievement that is testament to them and to the hard work, dedication and commitment of the DFN Project SEARCH team.

“We look forward to welcoming the new 2022/23 intake to campus in August as they begin their transformational journey towards entering employment.”

Also see:

Autism investigation: The north-east parents taking legal action to get their child an education

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]