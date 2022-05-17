New £1m Home Bargains store to open in Portlethen creating over 50 jobs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Home Bargains is to open a new £1 million store in Portlethen on Saturday.

The discount store said the new site at within Portlethen Retail Park would create 51 new jobs.

It is the latest store to open in the north and north-east including four in Aberdeen, one in Inverurie, Inverness and Fort William.

The 18,159 sqft store will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

‘Asset’ to the community

Store manager Andrew McAllister said: “We’re so excited to bring this store to Portlethen and think it will be a real asset to the community.

“The team has worked incredibly hard to get everything ready, and we cannot wait to welcome all our new customers on Saturday.

“Portlethen will be a great location for us. We’re proud to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

In total, the store will employ 55 team members, including some staff and management who will be transferring from other local stores.

Cash boost for school playground

Home Bargains is also donating £2,000 to Portlethen Primary to help upgrade its playground.

Portlethen Primary parent council chairwoman Anne Hingston said: “Portlethen Primary Together is thrilled to receive this generous donation from Home Bargains.

“We’ve been working hard on our playground improvement project which aims to upgrade the playground for the benefit of pupils and the wider community.

“Portlethen School sits at the heart of Portlethen, and this donation will help us improve the space for everyone.”

Further growth planned

Home Bargains has more than 575 outlets across the UK and employs more than 28,500 staff.

The company intends to continue its expansion and has plans to grow to 800 stores and 35,000 staff.

The chain was founded by Tom Morris in Liverpool in 1976, who is now a billionaire.

Last year it doubled the size of its store at Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard after a major expansion.