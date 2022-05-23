Your Money: Top tips to cut costs amid rocketing inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Your Money: Top tips to cut costs amid rocketing inflation

By Kelly Wilson
May 23, 2022, 6:00 am
The cost of living is ever increasing.
The cost of living crisis is only getting worse, with households across the north and north-east continuing to feel the squeeze.

Here are some ways to make your money stretch further, from Quotezone comparison website founder Greg Wilson.

  • Shop around for insurance quotes around three weeks before you’re due for renewal – that should be the time when the best deals are available and you don’t have to rush into a decision.
  • Don’t let your annual direct debits auto-renew – always search for a competitive price.
  • Pay annually in one go rather than by monthly direct debits.
  • Order in bulk where possible, for almost everything from home heating oil to toiletries.
  • Look into switching providers. According to energy regulator Ofgem, households can save an average of £360 a year. Switching provider doesn’t just help save money, it can also allow consumers to seek out more environmentally friendly suppliers and those with better customer service.
Consumers are facing huge increases in the cost of heating their homes.
  • Check out the tax relief option, which allows anyone working at home on a regular basis to claim relief on gas and electricity bills – as well as metered water and business phone calls. HM Revenue and Customs is offering relief worth £312 per year, with no need to provide receipts or factor in any complicated calculations.
  • Carry out efficiency checks and use energy efficient lightbulbs, draft excluders, boiler jackets, radiator reflectors – all relatively inexpensive solutions which help to reduce costs over a long period.
  • Take your rewards where you can get them. Some companies offer cash-back and discounts on a whole range of big brand and high street items, including help towards household bills.

  • Downgrade your mobile phone, internet or TV packages.
  • Some credit card companies stopped accepting new customers during the height of the lockdowns, but many of them are now returning to the market. This means there could be an opportunity for people with good credit histories to transfer their balances to a new 0% APR credit card. But remember there is normally a time limit here before the interest rate starts to rise.
  • Shop around by using a comparison site to compare the best deals.

