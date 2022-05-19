Unite and Bilfinger ask workers to stand down from North Sea strikes By Allister Thomas May 19, 2022, 7:30 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 7:57 pm TotalEnergies’ Elgin asset is one of those impacted. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bilfinger UK has joined a collective bargaining deal in light of worker strikes across the North Sea. Those striking have been asked to stand down as the contractor has now signed the Energy Services Agreement (ESA), which already covers around 5,000 workers. The ESA is designed to set minimum pay and conditions standards, but Bilfinger UK has long been absent from it. Read the full article on our sister site, Energy Voice. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Unofficial wildcat strikes ‘in no-one’s interest’ at ‘critical time’, trade body says Cost of living crisis cited as North Sea workers down tools in apparent wildcat strike Care home workers to vote on strike action over ‘appalling’ redundancy plan Martin Gilbert: Green revolution just as significant as start of North Sea oil