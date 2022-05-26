Aberdeen business networking group appoints two new directors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen business networking group appoints two new directors

By Kelly Wilson
May 26, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 27, 2022, 8:06 am
L-R Stacy Edghill, Angela Kinghorn & Tess Day.
L-R Stacy Edghill, Angela Kinghorn & Tess Day.

An Aberdeen-based networking group has grown its top team with two new director appointments.

BNI Scotland North has appointed Tess Day and Stacy Edghill as area directors with responsibility for day-to-day operations.

Aberdeen-based Ms Day is owner of Mindblox, a business skills training provider, while Aberdeenshire-based Ms Edghill is founder of Hibiscus Media and Events, a social media management and events company.

Both will take on their BNI duties alongside their current roles of running their own businesses.

Strong presence across north & north-east

BNI Scotland North– part of the global BNI (Business Network International) network – is owned by husband-and-wife team Bryan and Angela Kinghorn.

It has generated more than £27 million worth of business for its 350 members in the past 18 months and has 17 branches across the north and north-east.

There are six branches in Aberdeen, two in Dundee, two in the Highlands and Islands and additional groups for the Elgin, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Montrose, Perth, Stirling and Dunfermline areas.

The new appointments will see executive director Ms Kinghorn take on a more strategic and planning role as part of her duties.

Mr Kinghorn steps down from his role as executive director due to increased commitments as chief executive of a UK wellness company but remains a member of the Aberdeen-based BNI Solar networking group.

Develop and grow BNI

Ms Day, who has been a BNI member for more than four years, said: “BNI is an excellent organisation to be a part of and I look forward to working alongside Stacy and Angela to help develop the BNI Scotland North network.”

Tess Day

Ms Edghill, who has been involved with BNI for five years, was the winner of a prestigious cHeRries award in 2019 picking up the Mike Reid Community accolade.

The cHeRries Awards 2019 at the AECC. Mike Reid Community Award winner Stacy Edghill.<br />Picture by Kath Flannery

She said: “I wholeheartedly believe in BNI and what it stands for, so I am absolutely delighted to be taking on this new challenge.

“I look forward to getting to know all of the members and offering them the support they need to get the most out of their BNI membership.”

Speaking about the new appointments Ms Kinghorn said: “Tess and Stacy are excellent additions to an expanded leadership team.

“In addition, we will be seeking director consultants and ambassadors to support our plans for the region going forward.

“I’d also like to thank Bryan for all his efforts in the past five-and-a-half years. He will continue to support me in my role as executive director.”

BNI is the largest face-to-face and online business networking referral organisation in the world, with in excess of 285,000 members in more than 10,500 global chapters operating in 70-plus countries.

