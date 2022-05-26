Aberdeen business networking group appoints two new directors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen-based networking group has grown its top team with two new director appointments.

BNI Scotland North has appointed Tess Day and Stacy Edghill as area directors with responsibility for day-to-day operations.

Aberdeen-based Ms Day is owner of Mindblox, a business skills training provider, while Aberdeenshire-based Ms Edghill is founder of Hibiscus Media and Events, a social media management and events company.

Both will take on their BNI duties alongside their current roles of running their own businesses.

Strong presence across north & north-east

BNI Scotland North– part of the global BNI (Business Network International) network – is owned by husband-and-wife team Bryan and Angela Kinghorn.

It has generated more than £27 million worth of business for its 350 members in the past 18 months and has 17 branches across the north and north-east.

There are six branches in Aberdeen, two in Dundee, two in the Highlands and Islands and additional groups for the Elgin, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Montrose, Perth, Stirling and Dunfermline areas.

The new appointments will see executive director Ms Kinghorn take on a more strategic and planning role as part of her duties.

Mr Kinghorn steps down from his role as executive director due to increased commitments as chief executive of a UK wellness company but remains a member of the Aberdeen-based BNI Solar networking group.

Develop and grow BNI

Ms Day, who has been a BNI member for more than four years, said: “BNI is an excellent organisation to be a part of and I look forward to working alongside Stacy and Angela to help develop the BNI Scotland North network.”

Ms Edghill, who has been involved with BNI for five years, was the winner of a prestigious cHeRries award in 2019 picking up the Mike Reid Community accolade.

She said: “I wholeheartedly believe in BNI and what it stands for, so I am absolutely delighted to be taking on this new challenge.

“I look forward to getting to know all of the members and offering them the support they need to get the most out of their BNI membership.”

Speaking about the new appointments Ms Kinghorn said: “Tess and Stacy are excellent additions to an expanded leadership team.

“In addition, we will be seeking director consultants and ambassadors to support our plans for the region going forward.

“I’d also like to thank Bryan for all his efforts in the past five-and-a-half years. He will continue to support me in my role as executive director.”

BNI is the largest face-to-face and online business networking referral organisation in the world, with in excess of 285,000 members in more than 10,500 global chapters operating in 70-plus countries.