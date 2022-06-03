Taste of Grampian: PFI Loftus to lead the way with its signage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Visitors to this years Taste of Grampian will be able to navigate their way round the event thanks to signage from Aberdeen-based PFI Lofthus.

It’s the first time the company, based in Quarry Road, will be attending the hugely-popular day out.

PFI Lofthus, founded in 1951, is one of the earliest sign companies formed in Scotland and has expanded over the years, creating a strong brand and working with various sectors throughout the country.

Part of the PFI Groups Scottish division it has expertise in industrial engraving and supplying signs to the offshore oil and gas industry.

Community interaction

PFI Lofthus managing director James Barbour commented it’s a great way for the company to contribute to the community.

He said: “Post-Covid our company has been actively seeking events of synergy where we can participate and make a contribution to the local community.

“Our association with a local event such as Taste of Grampian will offer our business the platform to connect with people and businesses alike from the food, drink and agriculture sector.

“It’s our aspiration to develop an affiliation with the market place over the coming years and share some of our industry insights.

“What a better place to start than Taste of Grampian.”

PFI Lofthus ambitions for net-zero

The firm is keen to focus on sustainability with the topic of climate crisis high on its agenda.

It aims to improve local business awareness, and work with companies of a similar mindset by offering eco-friendly, PVC-free materials.

It is hoped the transition to environmentally friendly products and the introduction of a circular economy strategy, which will include the reuse of materials, will help PFI Lofthus achieve its goal of securing the ISO 14001 environmental accreditation.

Alongside this, a long-term aim involves joining the Climate Pledge, an initiative introduced to encourage businesses worldwide to achieve net zero carbon by 2040.

Mr Barbour said: “Socially and commercially, there is a responsibility of us all to support the need to be more environmentally prudent in our business practices and way of life.

“With the sustainable values and objectives we have defined and introduced – ably supported and endorsed by our team of 84 staff – we have sought to make our contribution by reducing carbon emissions across all facets of our business at local, national and international levels.”

The PFI Group Scotland also consists of printing company Jasmine of Aberdeen, and PFI Sign Plus based on the east coast of Scotland.

Tickets available for the event

Taste of Grampian is run in association with Quality Meat Scotland and is also supported by ANM Group, Opportunity North East, Aberdeenshire Council, The Press and Journal and Evening Express.

Tickets for the festival are priced at £13.50 and can be purchased here. Parking at P&J Live will also be free on the day.

Do you want to be involved? To sponsor the event email aimee.mitchell@dctmedia.co.uk or to become an exhibitor contact Jillian Burns at jillian.burns@ajl.co.uk