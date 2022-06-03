North and north east SMEs join new £80m electric vehicle charging point framework

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North and north east SMEs join new £80m electric vehicle charging point framework

By By Kelly Wilson and Simon Warburton
June 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Scotland Excel has awarded EV supplier contracts worth £80m.
Scotland Excel has awarded EV supplier contracts worth £80m.

North and north east businesses feature among 18 Scottish operations which have secured a place on an £80m national electric vehicle (EV) charging point framework with some of the companies moving into the field for the first time.

Scotland Excel’s first EV charging infrastructure framework is now live to support the phasing out of new petrol and diesel cars from the public sector fleet.

Inverurie-based GPH among successful supplier bids

Among the successful tenders which will help Scottish Councils move to ultra-low emission vehicles was GPH Builders Merchants based in Inverurie, whose push into the sector marks a new opportunity in securing a slice of the EV infrastructure pie.

“Scotland Excel issued a tender earlier this year for the supply and installation of electric charging points for the public sector,” said GPH managing director Grant Shewan.

“We were successful in securing a place for the supply.

“It’s not something we are really known for but the two main things in our business are that we are very aware of the move to more sustainable methods for construction and transport.

EV charging.
EV charging will help Councils lower fleet emissions. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

“We want to play a part in that and we’ve a firm desire to do more business in the public sector.

“This was a good opportunity working alongside an EV charging manufacturer. Hopefully we’ll win some business and operate as their distributor in Scotland.”

The framework will enable Councils and other public bodies to source the supply, installation and maintenance of EV charging points from companies who have been through the tender process.

RSE awarded a position in four lots

A total of 33 suppliers – all UK based – have joined the first-generation framework.

Among them is also Ross-shire Engineering (RSE), which says it is the only large company to be awarded a position in the four lots including Supply, Installation, Maintenance and all three scopes combined across the six regions which include all 32 local authorities.

Ross-shire Engineering
RSE delivery will be through its Renewable Energy Team.

During the next two years (with the potential for a further two twelve-month periods) the delivery of the framework by RSE will be carried out by its Renewable Energy Team based in Muir of Ord and Cumbernauld, with existing nationwide in-house EV charge point delivery teams.

“We are delighted to be able to provide these services to Scotland Excel, expanding the EV charge point infrastructure across Scotland, supporting the country’s green recovery and helping the country towards meeting net zero target of 2045 at the latest set by the Scottish Government,” added RSE framework manager Glenn Colley.

“Sustainability at its core”

For her part, Scotland Excel chief executive Julie Welsh added: “I welcome the launch of this new contract that will give Councils and other public organisations the support they need to efficiently source the range of products and services needed for the supply, installation and maintenance of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“With sustainability at its core this framework will underpin the Scottish Government’s drive for net zero by 2045. It will support Councils in their efforts to reduce emissions from fleets by phasing out new petrol and diesel cars in the coming years.

“It will also bring significant opportunities for the businesses that have secured a place on the framework, which includes 18 Scottish suppliers – 12 of which are Scottish SMEs.”

EV charging point.
EV charging points will help lower emissions.

All Scottish Councils fund Scotland Excel

In terms of social benefits 28 of the 33 suppliers pay the Real Living Wage.

Scotland Excel is the national centre of procurement expertise for the local government sector funded by all 32 Scottish councils.

The Scotland Excel electric vehicle charging infrastructure framework is expected to be worth £20m a year.

It will run for an initial two-year term with the opportunity for two 12-month extension periods.

