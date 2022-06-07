Thurso battery maker inks hydrogen fuel cell deal with ‘hypercar’ firm Viritech

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caithness battery manufacturer AMTE Power has signed an agreement with powertrain company Viritech to support the development of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

The deal paves the way for the companies to supply AMTE’s ultra high power (UHP) cells for use in Viritech’s battery packs for FCEVs.

These include HGVs, light commercial vehicles, marine, aerospace and distributed power applications as well as Viritech’s top-end car project, Apricale.

Hydrogen part of drive to zero emission vehicles

The development of hydrogen fuel cell technology is part of the push to zero emission vehicles.

An alternative to fully-electric vehicles, AMTE says fuel cells mitigate challenges around weight and cell charge times in high power and performance cars compared to battery power alone.

The Advanced Propulsion Centre UK forecasts global FCEV markets will experience rapid expansion as economies move away from fossil fuels, with sales anticipated to exceed 1 million vehicles by 2030 and 10m by 2040.

Viritech’s powertrain combines hydrogen fuel cells with lithium-ion cells. The technology is intended to provide an additional power boost on ignition, acceleration and when driving on a gradient as well as enabling smaller, more lightweight battery systems which reduce weight compromises.

Hydrogen key part of Apricale hypercar

Charging for the battery cells can be generated through the operation of the fuel cell and regenerative braking.

The H2 powertrain technology is integral to Viritech’s flagship hypercar, the Apricale and development of zero emission HGVs.

AMTE Power’s UHP lithium-ion cell has been designed to target the high-power automotive market.

The company notes it is in “advanced stages of development” for the UHP, which is currently going through scale-up and testing trials at the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC).

The agreement is the latest in a series of commercial opportunities announced by AMTE in the automotive market as it continues towards commercialisation.

“Batteries essential to transition to hydrogen electric vehicles”

The company confirmed earlier this year it anticipates making an announcement in 2022 on new production facilities for its cell types that will enable the business to produce UK-based cells at industrial scale.

“Batteries are essential to the transition to hydrogen electric vehicles and our UHP cells are the perfect fit for this collaboration with our refined cell chemistry able to fulfil the specific power, weight and safety requirements for Viritech’s powertrains,” said AMTE Power CEO Kevin Brundish.

“This partnership will help the EV industry move to net zero emissions while ensuring the UK remains a competitive player in automotive manufacturing.”

AMTE Power was founded in 2013 and is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells for specialist markets. In March 2021, the company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

Thurso plant has second largest cell production capacity in UK

AMTE’s cell manufacturing facility in Thurso, Scotland has the second largest cell manufacturing capacity in the UK and the company also has a product development team based in Oxford.

Earlier this year, the company secured planning permission to extend the Thurso factory.

The London-listed company said it was benefiting from new opportunities, thanks to manufacturing “know-how” in its home town in Caithness.

Output from the site is increasing and AMTE now aims to “extend this site and capability.”

Viritech’s ambition is to become the leading developer of hydrogen powertrain solutions for the automotive, aerospace, marine and distributed power industries as they transition to a new era of sustainable transportation.

The company has recruited a team of engineers from Formula 1 and motorsport.