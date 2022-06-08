Strike threat still hangs over Lerwick Port as offer is made

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) says the prospect of strike action by labour body Unite is “extremely disappointing” given the fact it has made an unspecified offer to solve the pay and conditions dispute.

Unite is threatening to bring Shetland’s Lerwick harbour “to a standstill” after talks concerning pay, terms and conditions broke down and is demanding its members are paid the same rate as at other UK ports.

A host of other issues is also on the table including changes to basic pay, overtime and pension contributions with the union insisting its dozen members at Lerwick will walk out at one minute past midnight on June 20 unless the grievances are resolved.

A strike would wreak havoc on ferry operations, cruise liners and the oil and gas industry as well as general shipping, but LPA remains confident it can cope with any disruption.

Contingency measures ready if staff walk out

“The potential escalation of industrial action by Unite members to a full strike is extremely disappointing given a proposal is with Unite and a meeting is confirmed for next week,” said LPA chief executive, Captain Calum Grains.

“We remain committed to finding a resolution with our staff.

“With contingency measures in place, we continue to make every effort to minimise any effect on our customers.”

“Hard, fast offer” has been made

Unite confirmed to the Press and Journal it had received an offer from LPA last night and will now discuss the proposals with its members ahead of the June 14 meeting with the port.

“It is a hard, fast offer which members will be made aware of,” said Unite regional officer, John Clark. “We have got a few days to see if there is anything missing or untoward.

“When (previous) talks have taken place, there has been acknowledgement by LPA there has been historically poor pay for these people.

“This is about terms, conditions, work-life balance”

“The reason strike action was called – we just felt they were dragging their feet. We are heading in the right direction but it has taken the threat of industrial action to speed up the process.

“This more than just a simple ‘we want 5%, 10%, 15%’ – this is about terms, conditions and work-life balance.”

Unite is demanding the port workers be brought into line with industry standards set by the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry and Scottish Joint Industry Board.

“Our members are rightly angry and frustrated at the glacial pace of talks with the company,” added Unite industrial officer John Clark.

“For the first time in many years, they have decided to take all-out strike action along with the ongoing overtime ban which will bring the port to a standstill.

“We hope the imminent strike action will concentrate the minds of management and they will finally give our members what they deserve.”

Turnover at Lerwick Port Authority was £9.5 million in 2020, according to Unite.

Lerwick received the 2021 Port of the Year award and recently benefited from a £30m upgrade scheme.