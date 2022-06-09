Exclusive: AREG to launch new clean energy conference in Aberdeen By Allister Thomas June 9, 2022, 8:27 am AREG chief executive David Roger. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Ryan Crighton: Green freeport would save north-east and accelerate journey to net zero North east bids to create 30,000 jobs if it wins chance to be a green freeport Aberdeen recruitment specialist cashes in on tech and energy renewable sectors Aberdeen transport giant knocks back £1.2bn-plus takeover approach