Former Press and Journal editor launches communications firm

A former editor of Press and Journal has launched a communications agency.

Richard Neville, The Press and Journal’s editor from 2017 to 2019, left DC Thomson at the end of last year.

In his most recent role, as head of newspapers, he oversaw the digital transformation of the company’s newspaper titles in Aberdeen and Dundee.

Mr Neville’s new venture, based in Dundee, is a partnership with Fiona Robertson, previously DC Thomson’s head of strategic communications.

Neville Robertson Communications’ services include media relations, strategic planning, corporate communications and copywriting.

Mr Neville said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be working together and we both believe there is a real gap in the market for the kind of expertise and services we can provide.

“The next few years are full of real promise and we want to help as many businesses and organisations as possible capitalise on that.

“There is a lot happening in our part of the world – new businesses and opportunities are springing up every month.”

What does Neville Robertson aim to do?

The agency, based in South Tay Street, will initially focus on Dundee and the surrounding area.

Other services offered include media training, preparing presentations and launching events.

The founders hope to use their media experience to help companies in the city to grow.

Ms Robertson adds: “I think our experience makes us stand out. It’s a good partnership with different skillsets.

“Our aim is to help organisations of all shapes and sizes with informed, practical advice.

“After the last few years we’ve all had, it has to be about more than just getting back to normal.

“It’s an ideal time to use our experience and ensure businesses are well placed to create growth.”