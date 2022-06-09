Aberdeen recruitment specialist cashes in on tech and energy renewable sectors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Growth in the tech and renewable energy sectors has been credited with a rise in profits for Aberdeen-based recruitment specialist Eden Scott.

The firm is now set to expand as chief executive Michelle Lownie said the jobs market in Scotland has recovered to levels not seen since the Granite City oil and gas boom of 2011 to 2014.

But this time it is the technology and renewable energy sectors which are driving the demand for recruitment, she said, adding she expects the trend to continue despite fears the UK economy is on the brink of recession.

Jobs market recovered

Ms Lownie said: “The pandemic hit recruitment harder than almost any other industry and I am proud of the way we have absorbed everything the last two years has thrown at us and bounced back stronger.

“The jobs market in Scotland has recovered to levels we haven’t seen since the oil and gas boom of 2011-2014 with recent figures showing the number of open positions out-stripping the people out of work.

“But this time it is the rapid growth of the tech and renewables sectors that are driving the search for new talent.

“Despite the likelihood of recession, the tech industry continues largely unaffected by major global issues affecting other industries, and Scotland’s net zero commitments mean renewables will continue to grow.

“The future is bright.”

Work across number of sectors

Profits have surged with the executive search and selection firm, which has an office in Aberdeen as well as Edinburgh and Glasgow. Turning rose to over £10.3 million last year – up from £9m the previous financial year.

Eden Scott, which recorded a pre-tax profit of £900,000 to year end March 2022, was involved in several projects including the growth of Crown Estate Scotland’s (CES) energy and infrastructure team in response to ScotWind and ongoing growth in the sector.

It also helped Edrington, which owns four Highland distilleries Glenrothes, Glenturret, Highland Park and Macallan, recruit digital specialists to help develop ecommerce sites.

Eden Scott also supported recruitment for Scottish firms working in the tech and digital sector and also expanded further into the life sciences sector.

Expansion plans

Moves are now underway to increase headcount by at least 25% over the next year with profits being reinvested into growing the team.

The firm is also planning on expansion into the USA – starting with industrial engineering – a project driven by recently appointed associate director Paul Dobson, an expert in the sector who joined from global firm CSG Talent last year.