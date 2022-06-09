Aberdeen recruitment specialist cashes in on tech and energy renewable sectors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen recruitment specialist cashes in on tech and energy renewable sectors

By Kelly Wilson
June 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Michelle Lownie, Eden Scott chief executive.
Growth in the tech and renewable energy sectors has been credited with a rise in profits for Aberdeen-based recruitment specialist Eden Scott.

The firm is now set to expand as chief executive Michelle Lownie said the jobs market in Scotland has recovered to levels not seen since the Granite City oil and gas boom of 2011 to 2014.

But this time it is the technology and renewable energy sectors which are driving the demand for recruitment, she said, adding she expects the trend to continue despite fears the UK economy is on the brink of recession.

Jobs market recovered

Ms Lownie said: “The pandemic hit recruitment harder than almost any other industry and I am proud of the way we have absorbed everything the last two years has thrown at us and bounced back stronger.

“The jobs market in Scotland has recovered to levels we haven’t seen since the oil and gas boom of 2011-2014 with recent figures showing the number of open positions out-stripping the people out of work.

“But this time it is the rapid growth of the tech and renewables sectors that are driving the search for new talent.

“Despite the likelihood of recession, the tech industry continues largely unaffected by major global issues affecting other industries, and Scotland’s net zero commitments mean renewables will continue to grow.

“The future is bright.”

Work across number of sectors

Profits have surged with the executive search and selection firm, which has an office in Aberdeen as well as Edinburgh and Glasgow. Turning rose to over £10.3 million last year – up from £9m the previous financial year.

Eden Scott, which recorded a pre-tax profit of £900,000 to year end March 2022, was involved in several projects including the growth of Crown Estate Scotland’s (CES) energy and infrastructure team in response to ScotWind and ongoing growth in the sector.

It also helped Edrington, which owns four Highland distilleries Glenrothes, Glenturret, Highland Park and Macallan, recruit digital specialists to help develop ecommerce sites.

Highland Park distillery gates
Highland Park distillery. Photo: Andrew Stewart/DCT Media

Eden Scott also supported recruitment for Scottish firms working in the tech and digital sector and also expanded further into the life sciences sector.

Expansion plans

Moves are now underway to increase headcount by at least 25% over the next year with profits being reinvested into growing the team.

The firm is also planning on expansion into the USA – starting with industrial engineering – a project driven by recently appointed associate director Paul Dobson, an expert in the sector who joined from global firm CSG Talent last year.

