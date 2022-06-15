Oil and gas driving recruitment specialist growth – but shift to renewables is on the way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil and gas driving recruitment specialist growth – but shift to renewables is on the way

By Kelly Wilson
June 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Gary Gray Strategic Resources managing director
Gary Gray Strategic Resources managing director

A resurgent oil and gas industry is driving an “extremely competitive” recruitment market while jobs in the renewable and digital sectors grow but at a slower pace.

This is according to Gary Gray who has taken the managing director role at Aberdeen-based energy recruitment specialist Strategic Resources.

The appointment follows Shonah Raffan’s decision to retire after more than three decades with the business, including the past 27 years as managing director.

Formerly recruitment and operations director, Mr Gray joined Strategic Resources in 2005 before being promoted to director in 2014.

Mr Gray said he was “thrilled” with his new position and is looking forward to capitilising on new opportunities for the business with the current market being described as “buoyant”.

Strategic Resources recorded turnover of £19million in 2021 and, following an encouraging start to this year, anticipates increased revenue as the economy recovers from the effects of the pandemic.

The firm is backed by CorpAcq, a “buy and build” investment firm based in Altrincham, near Manchester.

Renewables sector growing

Mr Gray said: “We are finding the local recruitment market to be buoyant and extremely competitive for certain skillsets.

“What we are seeing locally is engineering, digital, including IT, and finance being the  the main areas with a considerable number of vacancies coming through.

“There’s a host of reasons as to why that is but mainly because of the pandemic a lot of companies cut back in numbers and they then had to increase because of the upturn in oil and gas.

“The renewables sector is something we really want to be involved with.”

Gary Gray

“Contractor numbers have grown back steadily as the impact of the pandemic subsided, and there has also been increased focus from clients on staff opportunities.

“We expect to see these themes persist throughout 2022, added to opportunities to develop our own business in the renewables and digital sectors in light of the transition to net zero and adoption of new ways of working.

“The renewables sector is something we really want to be involved with.

“We are members of Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (Areg) and want to develop our client portfolio to have steady growth across renewables.

“Job opportunities are coming through at a reasonable pace but not the same level as oil and gas.

“But I expect that to change.”

Company will continue to “flourish”

The company, based in North Silver Street, currently employs 10 people.

It is also  looking to create a new role focused on its contractor management services to meet demand.

Commenting on Mr Gray’s appointment, Ms Raffan said: “Gary is highly respected within the recruitment industry and has been working very closely with both contractors and clients for many years.

Shonah Raffan

“He has a great team behind him, and I am confident that, under Gary’s leadership, they will continue to provide a personal and professional service to candidates, contractors and clients, and that Strategic Resources will continue to flourish.”

In a statement CorpAcq paid tribute to Ms Raffan, citing her “fantastic job over many years” in establishing the business as a leading provider of personnel, contractor management, executive search, and outsourced payroll services for the oil and gas industry.

