New Inverness HQ for castle restoration firm to the jet-set

Kishorn Heritage is to base its new headquarters in Inverness in August allowing busy clients with private jets to use the nearby Highland capital airport for swift access.

The new HQ will be a restored townhouse on Ardross Street opposite the cathedral after the business previously operated from satellite locations.

It is a busy time for the company specialising in building, restoration, conservation and engineering work for many of Scotland’s largest estates and historic castles as it has also announced Daniel Tweats as new managing director.

Son succeeding father

Daniel succeeds his father, Mike, a stonemasonry specialist who founded the business in the mid-1990s, going on to deliver a portfolio of restoration and build projects as principal contractor on prestige properties across the Highlands and Islands as well as further afield.

Starting his career with the company in 2007, Daniel Tweats earned a first-class honours degree in Quantity Surveying at Heriot-Watt University before gaining business acumen on major assignments such as Crossrail and Thames Tideway Tunnel in London as well as HS2.

Having returned to work at Kishorn Heritage in 2020, Daniel now succeeds father, Mike who will continue as a director and consultant.

The Inverness move will see seven to 10 staff based in the city, while ten or more employees will be recruited across the business in the coming months to add to the 57 currently with the company.

The company already has a large yard in Kishorn, depots on the Black Isle and Aberdeen and staff accommodation on the peninsular for those travelling far.

Growth will also see Kishorn add to its existing four-strong apprentice workforce.

A family-owned business founded in the West Highlands, Kishorn Heritage has significant experience delivering construction and civil engineering projects, with a client base extending to some of Scotland’s great country estates, castles and private homes.

Push to increase hiring

The new MD will oversee a recruitment drive for roles including construction professionals, project managers, site managers, buyers and QS, as well as planners and trades including stonemasons and joiners.

“It’s great to be taking the reins at Kishorn Heritage at what is probably the most exciting time in the company’s history,” said Daniel.

“Never before have the values of sensitive restoration and environmentally responsible construction using sustainable materials and techniques been more relevant.

“These principles are the very bedrock upon which our company is built and this increase in demand for our specialist services means we are looking to recruit.

“We want to add people who share our passion for creating and restoring beautiful buildings. Candidates can expect competitive remuneration and a supportive working environment where we will prioritise their personal and professional development.”

£30m restoration of Category A-listed Highland castle

Currently, Kishorn Heritage is nearing completion on the latest phase of an unnamed “high profile” five-year, £30m restoration and renovation of a Category A-listed Highland castle.

The works include construction of an extension and conservatory based on original Victorian drawings and a traditional boathouse.

Kishorn Heritage is the preferred masonry sub-contractor for the Caledonian Canal and principal contractor on the Crinan Canal lock renovation works.