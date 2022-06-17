Business Briefs Bulletin: Award nominations and wins, outdoor decking firm record turnover and creative agency launching new initiative

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every Friday The Press & Journal publishes a weekly round-up of some of the many positive business stories from across the north and north-east.

Here are some of this week’s highlights.

Aberdeen-based public relations firm in running for top award

Tricker Communications has been nominated as PR and representation company of the year in the Travel Industry Awards 2022.

The nomination is for the lobbying campaign for the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA) which ultimately helped to achieve two rounds of sectoral funding totalling almost £ 7 million for Scottish travel.

The agency is the only one of the six nominees in the category to be based outside London with the winner announced in September.

Tricker Communications managing director Beverley Tricker said: “Reaching the finals of any award is an achievement.

“But reaching the final where your fellow nominees are all London-based global agencies feels like a huge accomplishment for a regional agency in the north-east of Scotland.

“Few sectors suffered as much as travel and hospitality did over Covid. As our client base has always included clients in both sectors, this was the busiest time for us since the inception of Tricker Communications in 2001.

“We were wholly committed to giving a voice to the travel sector and to create understanding across stakeholders of the value of outbound travel to the economy.”

Elgin businessman targets further growth

Roy van Vessem has recorded £420,000 of sales in fencing and outdoor decking in the past 12 months with his Lakeland Verandah products.

The 47-year-old is now targeting a turnover of £750,00 in the next 12 months as he aims to become Lakeland Verandahs’ most successful franchisee and looks to hit the £1 million mark down the line.

Mr van Vessum said: “It definitely felt bonkers when I started this career change in outdoor decking and it rained non-stop for the first month. I didn’t sell a thing for the first three weeks!

“The lockdowns and various restrictions actually gave business a real boost, as there was little for people to spend on they couldn’t go anywhere. So the home improvements sector was one area that began to thrive.

“Things are going really well.”

Award win for Turriff-family business

Turriff-based machinery supply business P J Gaul & Co has won a national award.

The family-run company was named Scottish winner in the Rural StartUp category at the StartUp Awards National Series.

P J Gaul specialises in forestry, arboreal, agricultural, equestrian and small holder needs for machinery and equipment.

Having found a niche market through the supply of wood chippers, log splitters and stump grinders, the business has grown and developed in the last two years to offer a range of hire equipment and managed services despite the pressures and challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit.

Owner Alan Gaul said: “I am very surprised but proud of what we have achieved in the last couple of years.

“Hopefully this award will give the business recognition that we have done something different.

“From the kick-off I wanted to cater for niche markets and offer customers best value solutions.

“I have lots of ideas for the business in the future but would like to make sure what we have right now is working efficiently before we take any big steps.”

Aberdeen creative agency in new initiative

Form Digital has announced the launch of a new initiative to support local communities and charities around Aberdeen and Glasgow.

To mark their 8th year, Form Digital made the announcement following a record year for the company.

It turned over £321,000 last year, an increase of 14% on 2020.

The Octopus Fund is a £10,000 pot to be distributed across work spanning brand, print and digital for community and third sector companies who are looking to help grow their brands.

Applicants interested should be those seeking help to develop their marketing efforts either on or offline, including brand awareness, promoting an upcoming fundraiser, and building or transforming a website.

Form Digital managing director Cameron Fraser said: “After seeing first hand the positive impact charities have on their local areas we are proud to be able to offer support that will help generate meaningful, tangible results for those in the third sector and the communities they support.

“We welcome applicants to engage with us to learn how we can work together to spread the word about the great work they are doing for the local community.”