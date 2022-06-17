Business Briefs Bulletin: Award nominations and wins, outdoor decking firm record turnover and creative agency launching new initiative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Business Briefs Bulletin: Award nominations and wins, outdoor decking firm record turnover and creative agency launching new initiative

By Kelly Wilson
June 17, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 17, 2022, 12:27 pm
Business Briefs Bulletin
Business Briefs Bulletin.

Every Friday The Press & Journal publishes a weekly round-up of some of the many positive business stories from across the north and north-east.

Here are some of this week’s highlights.

Aberdeen-based public relations firm in running for top award

Tricker Communications has been nominated as PR and representation company of the year in the Travel Industry Awards 2022.

The nomination is for the lobbying campaign for the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA) which ultimately helped to achieve two rounds of sectoral funding totalling almost £ 7 million for Scottish travel.

Beverley Tricker

The agency is the only one of the six nominees in the category to be based outside London with the winner announced in September.

Tricker Communications managing director Beverley Tricker said: “Reaching the finals of any award is an achievement.

“But reaching the final where your fellow nominees are all London-based global agencies feels like a huge accomplishment for a regional agency in the north-east of Scotland.

“Few sectors suffered as much as travel and hospitality did over Covid. As our client base has always included clients in both sectors, this was the busiest time for us since the inception of Tricker Communications in 2001.

“We were wholly committed to giving a voice to the travel sector and to create understanding across stakeholders of the value of outbound travel to the economy.”

Elgin businessman targets further growth

Roy van Vessem has recorded £420,000 of sales in fencing and outdoor decking in the past 12 months with his Lakeland Verandah products.

The 47-year-old is now targeting a turnover of £750,00 in the next 12 months as he aims to become Lakeland Verandahs’ most successful franchisee and looks to hit the £1 million mark down the line.

Roy van Vessum has had impressive results from his outdoor decking franchise business

Mr van Vessum said: “It definitely felt bonkers when I started this career change in outdoor decking and it rained non-stop for the first month. I didn’t sell a thing for the first three weeks!

“The lockdowns and various restrictions actually gave business a real boost, as there was little for people to spend on they couldn’t go anywhere. So the home improvements sector was one area that began to thrive.

“Things are going really well.”

Award win for Turriff-family business

Turriff-based machinery supply business P J Gaul & Co has won a national award.

The family-run company was named Scottish winner in the Rural StartUp category at the StartUp Awards National Series.

P J Gaul specialises in forestry, arboreal, agricultural, equestrian and small holder needs for machinery and equipment.

Director Alan Gaul & dog Tau

Having found a niche market through the supply of wood chippers, log splitters and stump grinders, the business has grown and developed in the last two years to offer a range of hire equipment and managed services despite the pressures and challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit.

Owner Alan Gaul said: “I am very surprised but proud of what we have achieved in the last couple of years.

“Hopefully this award will give the business recognition that we have done something different.

“From the kick-off I wanted to cater for niche markets and offer customers best value solutions.

“I have lots of ideas for the business in the future but would like to make sure what we have right now is working efficiently before we take any big steps.”

Aberdeen creative agency in new initiative

Form Digital has announced the launch of a new initiative to support local communities and charities around Aberdeen and Glasgow.

To mark their 8th year, Form Digital made the announcement following a record year for the company.

It turned over £321,000 last year, an increase of 14% on 2020.

Octopus fund team

The Octopus Fund is a £10,000 pot to be distributed across work spanning brand, print and digital for community and third sector companies who are looking to help grow their brands.

Applicants interested should be those seeking help to develop their marketing efforts either on or offline, including brand awareness, promoting an upcoming fundraiser, and building or transforming a website.

Form Digital managing director Cameron Fraser said: “After seeing first hand the positive impact charities have on their local areas we are proud to be able to offer support that will help generate meaningful, tangible results for those in the third sector and the communities they support.

“We welcome applicants to engage with us to learn how we can work together to spread the word about the great work they are doing for the local community.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]